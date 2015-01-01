पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी के खिलाफ छापेमारी अभियान में 16 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • इस दौरान 11 लोग बगैर कनेक्शन लिए हुए ही चोरी से बिजली जलाते पकड़े गए

विद्युत विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार को जिला के विभिन्न प्रखंडों में बिजली चोरी के खिलाफ छापेमारी अभियान चलाई गई। जिसमें 43 लोगों के यहां छापेमारी की गई, उसमें 16 लोगों को बिजली चोरी करने को लेकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। वहीं इन लोगो पर 1 लाख 82 हजार 805 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है, जिसमें ड्यूज अमाउंट 16 हजार 805 व फाइन 1 लाख 66 हजार रुपए शामिल है। यह जानकारी विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता प्रणव तिवारी ने दी। बताया कि टीम की ओर से झुमरी तिलैया, कोडरमा डोमचांच में छापेमारी की गई। डोमचांच में 15 लोगों के यहां छापेमारी की गई, जिसमें 6 लोगो पर विद्युत चोरी का मामला दर्ज कराया गया है, जिनपर 72 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

चतरा में 11 लोगों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर

चतरा में छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के करमा, घूरनाडीह, सरेद व पाराडीह गांव में छापामारी अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान 11 लोग बगैर कनेक्शन लिए हुए ही चोरी से बिजली जलाते पकड़े गए। विभाग के कनीय अभियंता अशोक कुमार ने उपरोक्त 11 लोगों के विरुद्ध सदर थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। जिन लोगों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया है। उनमें करमा गांव निवासी हरिलाल प्रसाद, रामध्यान दांगी, घूरनाहीह गांव निवासी प्रमोद कुमार यादव, उमा यादव, सरेद गांव निवासी बालमुकुंद साव, निर्मल साव, विजय साव व पाराहीह गांव निवासी बसंत राणा, महावीर राणा, जवाहिर राणा व केशो राणा का नाम शामिल है।

