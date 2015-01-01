पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सविता स्टोन चिप्स इंटरप्राइजेज के संचालक के विरूद्ध केस दर्ज

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • पत्थर खदान में मजदूर की हुई मौत का मामला लापरवाही बरतते हुए कार्य करने का लगा आरोप

डोमचांच थानान्तर्गत चंचाल पहाड़ी के पास संचालित एक खदान में हुए हादसा में मजदूर की मौत के मामले में थाने में सविता स्टोन चिप्स इंटरप्राइजेज चंचाल के पांच मालिक सह संचालक के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। जिनके विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है उनमें राजकुमार मेहता, लखन लाल प्रजापति, शिव कुमार उर्फ शिबू वर्णवाल, व्योमकेष व संजय कुमार सिंह के नाम शामिल है। जिनपर पत्थर खदान में लापरवाही बरतते हुए कार्य संचालित करने के कारण मृतक के शरीर पर उपर से पत्थर गिरने के कारण व सही समय पर अस्पताल ले जाने की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण मौत होने का आरोप लगाया गया है। प्रशिक्षु पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक विकास कुमार पासवान की ओर से थाने में आवेदन दिया गया है।

जिसमें कहा गया है कि मृतक राजू पंडित सविता स्टोन चिप्स इंटरप्राइजेज के नाम से चलने वाली पत्थर खदान में ड्रिल मैन का काम करता था। इसी बीच एक बड़ा पत्थर गिरकर राजू पंडित को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। जिससे वह बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। वहां पर काम कर रहे व्यक्तियों द्वारा उसे उठाकर अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए पत्थर खदान के नीचे से उपर लाने के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। जिससे डरकर मृतक के शव को वहीं छोड़कर भाग गए। सूचना पर पुलिस वहां पहुंची तो वहां लोगो ने बताया कि उपरोक्त लोग जो महेशपुर, तेतरियाडीह, महथाडीह, बेहराडीह व काली मंडा डोमचांच के निवासी है, जिनके द्वारा खदान संचालित किया जाता है। उल्लेखनीय हो कि तेतरियाडीह निवासी राजू पंडित(42) की माैत गुरूवार अपराह्न 3 बजे खदान में काम करने के दौरान पत्थर गिरने से हो गई थी।

