छठ पर्व पर बाहर गए थे सभी:बंद पड़े घर से लाखों की नगदी और गहनों की चोरी

घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान
  • उत्पाद अधीक्षक व ठेकेदार के घर से पांच लाख की हुई चोरी

जिला मुख्यालय स्थित दूधीमाटी मोहल्ला स्थित एक बंद घर में अज्ञात चोरों ने लाखों रुपए के नगदी व जेवरात की चोरी कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार गृहस्वामी विनय कुमार सिंह छठ पर्व को लेकर पूरे परिवार अपने गांव हजारीबाग जिले के चलकुशा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बरियोन गए हुए थे। रविवार की सुबह गृहस्वामी का पुत्र विवेक कुमार सिंह जब घर पहुंचा तो घर का दरवाजा टूटा हुआ था। वही घर के अंदर जाने पर देखा कि सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा है।

वही घर में रखे अलमीरा व लॉकर टूटे हुए हैं। चोरों ने मकान मालिक के अलावा घर में किराए पर रह रहे उत्पाद अधीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार सिन्हा के घर में भी चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। उत्पाद अधीक्षक सिन्हा भी छठ के मौके पर अपने घर गए हुए थे। चोरी के बावत गृहस्वामी विनय कुमार सिंह से बात करने पर उन्होंने बताया कि चोरों ने लगभग 50 हजार के नगदी व जेवरात की चोरी की है। जिसमें 70 हजार नगदी शामिल है। बाकी लगभग चार लाख 30 हजार के जेवरात गायब हैं।

वहीं उत्पाद अधीक्षक सिन्हा के वापस नहीं लौटने के कारण उनके घर में कितने की चोरी हुई है इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है। इधर चोरी की सूचना पर एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद व थाना प्रभारी द्वारिका राम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जानकारी ली। एसडीपीओ प्रसाद ने गृहस्वामी ने चोरी के संबंध में अबतक लिखित में आवेदन नहीं दिया है। छानबीन के दौरान पुलिस ने फिंगर प्रिंट उठाये है।

साथ ही कई पहलुओं पर छानबीन कर रही है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार चोरी की घटना को स्थानीय चोरों द्वारा अंजाम दिये जाने की संभावना लग रही है। इधर जिस घर में चोरी की घटना वही है उसके मालिक पेशे से ठेकेदार बताए गए है।

काफी देर तक घर में रुके चोर, हर कमरे की तलाशी

चोरो ने चोरी के दौरान घर में काफी देर बिताया। इसका प्रमाण आलीशान घर के एक-एक कमरे के ताले तोड़े जाने व उसमें रखे अलमिरा, लॉकर सहित घर के पलंग सहित बने अन्य बॉक्स को खोलकर सभी समानों की कि गई उलट-पुलट व छानबीन से जान पड़ता इै। सबसे मजेदार बात यह है मोहल्ले के अंदर काफी सघन रूप से एक दूसरे से सटे घर बने है। मगर इसकी भनक आसपास के लोगों को भी नहीं लग सकी।

