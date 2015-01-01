पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:देवी चामुंडा की प्रतिमा पर समिति ने चढ़ाया चांदी का मुकुट, सोने के नेत्र

पत्थलगडा3 घंटे पहले
  लेंबोईया मंदिर में चोरी मामला- निगरानी के लिए लेंबोईया पहाड़ी में लगा सीसीटीवी

अब लेंबोईया पहाड़ी का निगहबानी कैमरे से होगी। पहाड़ी में हाई रेज्युलेशन कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। 24 घंटे पर ऑनलाइन निरगारी रखी जाएगी। पत्थलगडा के लेंबोईया पहाड़ी मंदिर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति ने सीसीटीवी लगाया है। अब पूरे पहाड़ी और मंदिर परिसर का निगरानी सीसीटीवी से किया जाएगा। मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति के आग्रह पर सिंघानी के युवा समाजसेवी दीपक कुमार चंद्रवंशी ने यहां सीसीटीवी लगाया है। उन्होंने मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति को सीसीटीवी सिस्टम भेंट की है। 6 कैमरे मंदिर के गर्भगृह, बरामदा व बाहरी परिसर में लगाया गया है। उच्च गुणवत्ता के कैमरे यहां लगाये गए हैं। इसे वाई-फाई से कनेक्ट किया गया है। पत्थलगडा थाना, मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति व पुजारी अब मंदिर परिसर के हर गतिविधि लाइव देखेंगे। इस मौके पर उपस्थित मंदिर समिति के अध्यक्ष बलराम दांगी, सचिव वासुदेव तिवारी, उपाध्यक्ष युगेश्वर प्रसाद, केदारेश्वर दांगी, बालेश्वर दांगी व अन्य उपस्थित थे। इस मौके पर पत्थलगडा प्रमुख धनुषधारी राम दांगी भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि मंदिर में सीसीटीवी लगने से चोरी की घटना पर अंकुश लगेगा।

चतरा जिले के प्रसिद्ध धार्मिक और पर्यटन स्थल लेंबोईया पहाड़ी मंदिर में चोरी के तीसरे दिन मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति ने प्राचीन देवी चामुंडा की प्रतिमा पर चांदी के मुकुट वा सोने के नेत्र चढ़ाएं हैं। आज दिन में मां की विधिवत पूजा-अर्चना की गई। पुजारियों और मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति के सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में शृंगार पूजा के बाद मां के मस्तक में चांदी के मुकुट चढ़ाए गए और प्रतिमा में सोने के नेत्र भी प्रबंधन समिति ने चढ़ाएं। मां के विधिवत स्तुति के बाद पुजारियों ने क्षमा स्त्रोत भी किया। मां की प्रतिमा से हुए आभूषणों की चोरी के तीसरे दिन विधिवत पूजा अर्चना की गई। दो दिन बगैर आभूषण के ही सिर्फ फूल चढ़ाकर मां की आराधना की गई थी। पहाड़ी मंदिर में चोरी की घटना के बाद भी दूर-दूर से श्रद्धालु यहां पूजा व अर्चना के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। सुबह से लेकर शाम तक यहां मत्था टेकने के लिए भक्तगण कतारबद्ध नजर आये। चोरी की घटना के बाद भी मां दर्शन व पूजन में कमी नहीं आई है।

