नामांकन:33 छात्रों के नामांकन मामले में डीसी ने जांच कमेटी से कहा-3 दिन में रिपोर्ट दें

कोडरमा2 घंटे पहले
  • जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में फर्जी टीसी के आधार पर एडमिशन का मामला

जिले के जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में फर्जी टीसी के आधार पर 33 बच्चों के नामांकन के मामले में उपायुक्त रमेश घोलप ने दो सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी का गठन कर 3 दिनों के अंदर जांच प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। जांच टीम में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी मिथिलेश कुमार सिन्हा व कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी जयपाल सोए को रखा गया है। स्कूल के प्राचार्य की अाेर से फर्जी टीसी के मामले में उपायुक्त को उपलब्ध कराए गए प्रतिवेदन व उनके स्तर से जांच का किया गया आग्रह के आधार पर की गई है।

इधर जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी मिथिलेश कुमार सिन्हा ने भी पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए डीएसई नवल किशोर प्रसाद की अध्यक्षता में एक टीम का गठन कर 10 दिनों के अंदर प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। टीम में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी के अलावा जयनगर व मरकच्चो के प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी व जयनगर के बीपीओ को शामिल किया गया है। सूत्रों की माने तो जांच में नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन को लेकर पिछले कई सालों से हो रहे नामांकन में फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हो सकता है। सूत्रों की माने तो इस मामले में स्कूल प्रबंधक के अलावा विभाग के कुछ पदाधिकारियों की भी संलिप्तता होने की बात सामने आ सकती है। इधर इस मामले में नवोदयविद्यालय के प्राचार्या एमजी रॉय ने फिलहाल मामले को काफी गंभीर बताते हुए कुछ दिन इंतजार करने की बात बताई है।

