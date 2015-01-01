पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:एनएच-31 सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति को लेकर डीसी ने किया निरीक्षण

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परियोजना निदेशक को अगले तीन हफ्ते के अंदर गुणवत्तापूर्ण सड़क मरम्मती कार्य पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया

जेजे कॉलेज से मेघातरी तक एनएच-31 सड़क की जर्जर को लेकर लोगों को आवागमन में हो रही परेशानी को लेकर उपायुक्त रमेश घोलप ने बुधवार को एनएचएआई के परियोजना निदेशक पीसी काहिली के साथ कोडरमा सीमा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मेघातरी का निरीक्षण किया।

मौके पर उन्होंने एनएचएआई के परियोजना निदेशक को सड़क मरम्मती कार्य का निर्देश दिया था, लेकिन निर्देश के बाद भी एनएचआई द्वारा सड़क की मरम्मती कार्य शिथिलता के साथ की जा रही थी। कार्य की शिथिलता काे लेकर उपायुक्त ने जेजे कॉलेज से मेघातरी तक किए जा रहे सड़क मरम्मती कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने परियोजना निदेशक को अगले तीन हफ्ते के अंदर गुणवत्तापूर्ण सड़क मरम्मती कार्य पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया।

