घटना:10 लाख लेवी नहीं मिलने पर मुखिया और परिजनों पर किया जानलेवा हमला

पत्थलगडा4 घंटे पहले
  • द्वारी पंचायत के इंद्रा गांव की घटना, घरों में तोड़फोड़ कर की लूटपाट

10 लाख रुपए लेवी नहीं मिलने पर सोमवार की रात गिद्धौर की द्वारी पंचायत की मुखिया शकुंतला देवी और उनके परिवार पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। इससे परिवार के कई सदस्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। घटना के दौरान इंद्रा दो घंटे गांव दबंगों के कब्जे में रहा। बताया जाता है कि दबंगों ने हथियार के साथ इंद्रा गांव में मुखिया शकुंतला देवी के घर हमला बोला। घर का दरवाजा तोड़ कर अंदर पहुंचे और मुखिया को घर से निकाल कर दरवाजे पर पिटाई की और उनके कपड़े फाड़ दिए। उनके पति पूर्व मुखिया जवाहर यादव, देवर धर्मेंद्र कुमार और गोविंद यादव की भी पिटाई की।

मुखिया और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के घरों में तोड़फोड़ कर लूटपाट भी की। दो बाइक क्षतिग्रस्त कर मुखिया के दो मोबाइल भी दबंग ले गए। पिटाई के कारण गोविंद यादव और धर्मेंद्र कुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। उनका इलाज हजारीबाग सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। मुखिया से सूचना मिलने के बाद पहुंची गिद्धौर पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार गांव के दबंग गोविंद यादव व उनके 10-12 लोगों ने मुखिया के भाइयों और मुखिया के घर तोड़फोड़ की। मुखिया के पति जवाहर यादव पुराने घर से लौट रहे थे। रास्ते में रोककर उनके साथ जमकर मारपीट की गई। मुखिया के पति और देवर का मोटरसाइकिल को डंडे व टांगी से मारकर तोड़ दिया गया। मुखिया के दोनों देवर धर्मेंद्र व गोविंद पिटाई के बाद रामेश्वर यादव के घर में घुसकर जान बचाई। उपद्रवियों रामेश्वर यादव के घर पर भी हमला बोल दिया। वे दरवाजा और गेट तोड़कर अंदर घुसे व रामेश्वर के परिजनों के घर तोड़ फोड़ की व उसके परिजनों के साथ भी मारपीट की।

