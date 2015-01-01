पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:अंचल में 4 दिनों में 5 दाखिल-खारिज मामले निपटाएं

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समाहरणालय सभागार में अवैध जमाबंदी का सत्यापन कर उस पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश

समाहरणालय सभागार में उपायुक्त रमेश घोलप की अध्यक्षता में राजस्व, निबंधन एवं भूमि सुधार से संबंधित लंबित मामले की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने जिले में लंबित दाखिल-खारिज के मामलों की समीक्षा की और सभी अंचल अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि अगले 2 से 4 दिनों के अंदर अपने-अपने अंचल से कम से कम 5 लंबित पड़े दाखिल खारिज मामलों का निष्पादन करें।

खतियानी रैयत के उत्तराधिकारियों एवं आपसी बंटवारा के आधार पर दाखिल खारिज के मामलों की समीक्षा किये और कहा कि सभी हल्का कर्मचारियों से समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए मामलों का निष्पादन जल्द से जल्द करें। राजस्व पदाधिकारियों के ई-कोर्ट के संबंध में अद्यतन मामले की समीक्षा करते हुए अधिकारियों को कार्य में तेजी लाने एवं ससमय लंबित मामलों का निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया।

साथ ही अवैध जमाबंदी का सत्यापन कर उसपर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिये। ऐसे भू-स्वामियों को चिन्ह्ति करते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई करें जिनके पास अपनी भूमि है, इसके बावजूद उन्होंने सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर रखा है। साथ ही सभी अंचल अधिकारी को जिले के सरकारी भूमि पर बोर्ड लगाने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर कई दिशा-निर्देश दिये और कहा कि निर्धारित दर पर ही लैंपस में धान की बिक्री हो, सुनिश्चित की जाय।

उन्होंने कोविड से संबंधित दिशा निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि अपने-अपने कार्यालय में सभी को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य करें। अपने कार्यालय परिसर में फ्लैक्स लगाकर ऑफिस आने वाले आमजनों को भी मास्क लगाने हेतु प्रेरित करें। इसके अतिरिक्त अपने कार्यालय के सभी कर्मियों एवं 5 किलोमीटर अंतर्गत सभी दुकानदारों का कोविड टेस्ट करवाना सुनिश्चित करें। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से अपर समाहर्ता अनिल तिर्की, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार सहित जिले के सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी एवं अंचलाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

सूची बना कर शेष खातों को बंद करें

योजना सह वित्त विभाग के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को उप विकास आयुक्त आर रॉनिटा की अध्यक्षता में पंचायत संसाधन केंद्र फरेंदा में जिला के कार्यालयों में संचालित बैक खातों की अद्यतन स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उप विकास आयुक्त ने कहा कि वित्त विभाग द्वारा सरकारी कार्यालयों में संचालित किये जाने वाले बैक खातों के संबंध में विस्तृत दिशा निर्देश जारी किया गया है। वित्त विभाग द्वारा सक्षम स्तर से स्वीकृति प्राप्त कर खोले गये बैक खातों की सूची बना कर शेष खातों को अविलंब बंद करने को निर्देश दिया गया है।

साथ ही वैसे संचालित बैक खातों में जमा राशि खर्च नही किये जाने पर अविलंब जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे खाते जो डोरमेट हो गये हैं, उन खातों की जांच करते हुए बंद करें। साथ ही सभी विभाग को निदेश दिया गया कि जो खाते आवश्यक है, उन्हें आगे जारी रखें और अनावश्यक खाते में बची हुई राशि को संबंधित विभाग को जमा करते हुए बंद करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

उप विकास आयुक्त ने सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व अंचल अधिकारी को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि वैसे खाते जिनमें पैसे बचे हुए हैं, संबंधित विभाग को वापस करते हुए प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

