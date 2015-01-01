पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हे छठी मइया, सुख दो-समृद्धि दो:जलाशयों में खड़े होकर भक्ति में लीन रहे श्रद्धालु

कोडरमा/ झुमरी तिलैया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोडरमा के प्रसिद्ध तिलैया डैम में अर्घ्य के लिए उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़। पारंपरिक लोकगीतों से चारों ओर भक्ति का माहाैल जीवंत हो उठा।

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ अर्पित करने के साथ ही लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ संपन्न हो गया। चार दिवसीय महापर्व के दौरान पूरा जिला भगवान भास्कर की अराधना में डूबा रहा। इस दौरान छठ व्रतियों के द्वारा गाये गए पारंपरिक लोकगीतों से चारों ओर भक्ति का माहाैल जीवंत हो उठा। छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ देखी गई। मौके पर छठ घाटों पर की गई आर्कषक साज-सज्जा का दृश्य काफी मनोहारी लग रहा था।

रविवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित कर व्रतियों ने 36 घंटे से जारी अपना निर्जला उपवास तोड़ा। शहर के धनी सिंह तालाब, जय मंगल सिंह तालाब, पानी टंकी रोड स्थित भास्कर तालाब, इंदरवा तालाब, कोरियाडीह तालाब, मडुआटांड तालाब सहित कोडरमा के राजा तालाब, बरसोतियावर तालाब व्रतियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ से पटा रहा। इससे पहले शनिवार की शाम को छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया।

अर्घ्य के दौरान व्रतधारी महिलाएं व पुरुष जलाशयों में खड़ा होकर सूर्य की अराधना की। सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के लिए विभिन्न पूजा समितियों द्वारा छठ घाटों व सड़कों पर आर्कषक विद्युत साज-सज्जा सहित कई प्रकार के इंतजाम किए गए थे। अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के बाद घाटों पर सुहागिन महिलाओं ने एक दूसरे को सिंदूर लगाकर आर्शीवाद प्राप्त किया। पूजा संपन्न होने के बाद छठ का प्रसाद पाने के लिए भी लोगों की काफी भीड़ देखी गई।

छठ पूजा को लेकर पानी टंकी छठ तालाब, इंदरवा छठ तालाब, अड्डीबंगला रोड में भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई थी। छठ घाटों पर सुबह चार बजे से ही व्रतियों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरु हो गया था। कई व्रती पूरे रास्ते दंडवत कर छठ घाट तक पहुंचें। वाईडीसी असना इंदरवा के द्वारा छठ तालाब की विधि व्यवस्था अच्छी तरह से किया गया था। जगह जगह पर कोरोना की सुरक्षा से संबंधित बैनर, पोस्टर लगाए गए थे। प्रशासन की भी व्यवस्था सभी घाटों पर की गई थी।

इंदरवा छठ घाट पर तिलैया थाना प्रभारी अजय सिंह खुद अपने दल बल के साथ मौजूद थे। पर्व के दौरान जिले के किसी भी हिस्से से किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना नहीं घटी। एसपी एतेशाम वकारिब ने पर्व के मौके पर कई छठ घाटो का दौरा कर वहां की गई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। साथ ही वहां प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को कई निर्देश भी दिये।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें