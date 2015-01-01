पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोयला कारोबारी मुकेश हत्याकांड:दो हत्या के बाद डीजीपी की सख्ती, माओवादियों के खिलाफ सीमांत इलाकों में चला सर्च अभियान

पत्थलगडा4 घंटे पहले
सीमांत इलाकों में रविवार को अभियान चलाती पुलिस।
  • पत्थलगड़ा और सिमरिया में एक महीने के अंदर दो नक्सली हत्या के बाद छापेमारी तेज
  • सीमांत इलाके में अब तक 12 से अधिक की हुई हत्या

(जीतेंद्र तिवारी) पत्थलगड़ा और सिमरिया प्रखंड के सीमाने में एक महीने के अंदर दो नक्सली हत्या होने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन ने छापामारी अभियान तेज कर दी है। माओवादियों को खदेड़ने और विधि व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए डीजीपी के निर्देश पर चतरा और हजारीबाग के सीमांत इलाके में सघन छापामारी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

चतरा एसपी ऋषभ कुमार झा के निर्देश पर अभियान एसपी और सिमरिया एसडीपीओ वचन देव कुजूर के नेतृत्व में पत्थलगडा, सिमरिया और गिद्धौर प्रखंड के सीमांत इलाकों के जंगलों और पहाड़ों में माओवादियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। पिछले दो दिनों से पुलिस जंगलों और पहाड़ों की खाक छान रही है। सीमांत इलाके में नक्सली गतिविधि के बढ़ने और दो हत्या हो जाने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन के लिए प्रतिबंधित नक्सली संगठन भाकपा माओवादी चुनौती साबित हो रहे हैं।

ऐसे में चतरा और हजारीबाग के सीमांत इलाके में शांति व्यवस्था को चुस्त-दुरुस्त रखने और माओवादियों के भय को समाप्त करने के लिए पुलिस लगातार अभियान चला रही है। जिला बल और सीआरपीएफ के जवान सिमरिया, पत्थलगडा और कटकमसांडी के सीमांत इलाकों के गांवों में सर्च अभियान चला रहे हैं।

नब्बे के दशक में नक्सलियों ने पत्थलगड़ा में दस्तक दी थी। वे पहली बार 1992 में नवरात्र के दिन ही पत्थलगडा पहुंच कर आधा दर्जन बंदूक ग्रामीणों से लूटी थी और मारपीट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। बंदूक लूट कर जा रहे उग्रवादियों ने बिनय दांगी नामक एक युवक को सिनपुर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। उसके बाद पत्थलगडा में पुलिस पिकेट बना था।

चर्चित व्यवसायी केशव महतो, किशुन चौकीदार, बिनय दांगी, बासुदेव भुईंया, मोजाहिर मियां, नरेश दांगी, नागेश्वर गंझू, मुकेश तुरी, नागेश्वरी देवी, मुकेश गिरी सहित अन्य पुलिस मुखबीरी, एसपीओ सहित अन्य आरोप लगा कर हत्या नक्सली संगठनों के की है। वहीं पुलिस के मुखबिर होने के आरोप में तपसा गांव के नारायण साव और शत्रुघ्न गिरी की वर्ष 1992 में मारपीट के बाद पैर काट दिया गया था।

सीनपुर में अबतक हो चुकी है तीन हत्या: पत्थलगडा और सिमरिया प्रखंड के सीमाने में स्थित सीनपुर गांव में अब तक नक्सली संगठन भाकपा माओवादी के द्वारा तीन ग्रामीणों की हत्या की जा चुकी है। वर्ष 1992 में किसान विनय दांगी, अक्टूबर 2020 में घरेलू महिला नागेश्वरी देवी और कल कोयला कारोबारी मुकेश गिरी की हत्या माओवादियों ने कर दी है।

तीनों हत्या गोली मारकर की गई है। इस इलाके में तीन घटना और हत्या हो जाने के बाद ग्रामीण भयभीत हैं। कई किसान अपना खेत तक जाना छोड़ दिए हैं। यह इलाका नक्सलियों के लिए सेफ जोन माना जाता था। हाल के वर्षों में पुलिस की सक्रियता बढ़ने से नक्सली संगठनों को नुकसान हो रहा था। जिसके बाद वे यहां पुलिस मुखबिरी के आरोप में ग्रामीणों की हत्या नक्सली करने लगे हैं।

पिछली दो हत्या को कारू यादव के दस्ते ने दिया अंजाम

ललकीमाटी में नागेश्वरी देवी और सिनपुर में कोयला कारोबारी मुकेश गिरी की हत्या की घटना को सबजोनल कमांडर कारू यादव उर्फ दीपक यादव के दस्ते ने अंजाम दिया है। दीपक यादव और मिथिलेश का दस्ता चतरा और हजारीबाग के सीमाने में की दिनों से विचरण कर रहा था। एक महीने में मयूरहंड और पत्थलगडा में कारू यादव के दस्ते ने पुलिस मुखबिरी के आरोप में तीन ग्रामीणों की हत्या कर चुकी है। नक्सली कमांडर कृष्णा यादव के मारे जाने के बाद से क्षेत्र में माओवादियों की गतिविधियां बंद थी।

सिर्फ इस इलाके में दीपक ही बच गया था। महिला विंग की कमांडर सरिता गंझू के गया के बाराचट्टी में एनकाउंटर होने के बाद से दीपक व उसका सहयोगी मिथिलेश छुप छुप कर रह रहा था। चूंकि चतरा और हजारीबाग इलाके में सक्रिय अधिकांश माओवादियों के पकड़े जाने व मारे जाने के बाद से माओवादियों की इस इलाके में संगठन की पकड़ ढीली हो गई है।

जेपीसी व टीपीसी की सक्रियता से माओवादी पत्थलगडा, सिमरिया, कटकमसांडी व कटकमदाग के इलाके से माओवादी उखड़ गये थे। हाल के दिनों में पुलिस व प्रशासन के द्वारा टीपीसी व जेपीसी पर कार्रवाई होने से दोनों संगठन निष्क्रिय हो गये थे। इसी का फायदा उठाते हुए माओवादियों ने धमक व दस्तक दी है। कारू यादव के दस्ते के द्वारा घटना को अंजाम देने से पुलिस व प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ गयी है। साथ ही स्थानीय लोगों में भी दहशत है। कई लोग माओवादियों के भय से पलायन कर गये हैं।

