निर्देश:कोरोना महामारी के कारण नदी, तालाबों में अर्घ्य अर्पित करने पर लगाया गया है प्रतिबंध

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
बैठक में शामिल अपर समाहर्ता ,एसडीओ व अन्य।
  • जिला प्रशासन ने पूजा समितियों के साथ बैठक की, निर्देशों की दी जानकारी

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना की वजह से इस बार तालाबों और नदियों के किनारे छठ महापर्व का आयोजन नहीं किया जा सकेगा। राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग से प्राप्त मार्गदर्शन पर उपायुक्त रमेश घोलप के निर्देशानुसार मंगलवार को बिरसा सांस्कृति भवन में अपर समाहर्ता अनिल तिर्की की अध्यक्षता में बैठक की गई। बैठक में अपर समाहर्ता अनिल तिर्की ने आमजनों से अपील किया है कि जिस प्रकार से अबतक अनेकों पर्व सरकार के दिशा निर्देश के अनुरूप जिलेवासी मनाया है।

उसी प्रकार छठ महापर्व भी सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुरूप ही मनाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिलेवासी शांतिपूर्ण एवं सौहार्द तरीके से इस पर्व मनाने में प्रशासन का पूर्ण सहयोग करें। बैठक में छठ पूजा समिति के प्रतिनिधियों ने सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करने हेतु पूर्ण सहयोग करने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करते हुए मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगायें।

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार ने पूजा समिति के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि महापर्व के दौरान विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने आपका सहयोग अपेक्षित है। मौके पर एसडीपीओ राजेन्द्र प्रसाद के अलावा सभी प्रखंडों के बीडीओ, सीओ, थाना प्रभारी सहित छठ पूजा समिति के प्रतिनिधि व गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

बैठक में अपर समाहर्ता तिर्की ने छठ पर्व को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देशों का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि चूंकि नदी, तालाब, जलाशय पर छठ पूजा करते समय दो गज की दूरी का सामाजिक अनुपालन के मानदंडों के राष्ट्रीय निर्देशों का पालन सुनिश्चित करना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए सार्वजनिक तालाबों, नदी, झील, डैम, जलाशय एवं किसी भी अन्य जल निकाय के पानी में छठ पूजा की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी, ताकि कोविड -19 संक्रमण के प्रसार की संभावना को कम किया जा सके।

किसी भी सार्वजनिक तालाबों, नदी, झील, डैम, जलाशय एवं किसी भी अन्य जल निकाय के किनारे या उसके पास किसी भी प्रकार का कोई स्टाल नहीं लगाया जाएगा। छठ पूजा के उद्देश्य से व्यक्तियों द्वारा छठ घाटों पर निर्धारण, बैरिकेडिंग, विशेष प्रकाश व्यवस्था निषिद्ध है। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति नहीं है। कोई संगीत या कोई अन्य मनोरंजन, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं होगा।

