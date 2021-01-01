पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी:सवारी बस के चक्के में आग, मची अफरा तफरी

गिद्धौर5 घंटे पहले
  • कटकमसांडी के बाद बस में धीरे-धीरे हवा बनना बन्द हो गया

एक सवारी गाड़ी में एकाएक आग लगने से अफरातफरी मच गई। नसीब नामक बस हजारीबाग से गिद्धौर की ओर आ रही थी। आग लगने के बाद चालक, उपचालक तथा सवारियों की तत्परता से आग पर किसी तरह काबू पाया गया। तत्परता से बड़ा हादसा टल गई। बताया गया कि नसीब बस हजारीबाग से चतरा की ओर आ रही थी।

कटकमसांडी के बाद बस में धीरे-धीरे हवा बनना बन्द हो गया। जिससे ब्रेक शू पकड़ने लगा। गांगपुर के समीप खलहा नदी पहुंचते ही ब्रेक शू के घर्षण से बस के पीछे टायर के पास अचानक आग पकड़ लिया। आग पकड़ते ही चालक स्थिति को भांप कर बस को रोक दिया। बस में रखे पानी व पास स्थित मिट्टी व बालू से लोगो ने तुरंत आग को बुझा लिया। जिससे एक बड़ी हादसा होते होते टल गई।

