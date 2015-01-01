पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला मौसम का मिजाज:बूंदाबांदी से बढ़ी ठंडक, जल्द पड़ने लगेगी कड़ाने की ठंड

चतरा11 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को अचानक मौसम बदल गया। दिन भर आसमान में बादल छाया रहा। जिले के कई जगहों पर बीती रात में भी बूंदाबांदी हुई। गुरुवार को सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल बादल रहा। दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद कुछ समय के लिए हुई बूंदाबांदी ने लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास कराया। पूरे दिन बादल छाये रहने व बूंदाबांदी से लोग दिन भर गरम कपड़े पहने रहे।

गुरुवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इस दौरान तीन किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं। मौसम में 40 प्रतिशत की नमी दर्ज की गई। जिले में कहीं तेज बारिश नहीं हुई केवल बूंदाबांदी ही हुई है। बूंदाबांदी से ठंड अवश्य बढ़ी लेकिन यह गेहूं फसल के लिए लाभदायक रही।

