क्राइम:फुफेरे भाई ने किया यौन शौषण, जन्म देने के बाद बच्चे की मौत, आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

प्रतापपुर3 घंटे पहले
प्रतापपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बाधार गांव के एक 19 वर्षीय युवती को 20 नवम्बर शुक्रवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एक सात महीने के बच्चे को जन्म देने के बाद रविवार अहले सुबह 4 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई। पीड़िता के परिजनों ने मृत बच्चे को चतरा महिला थाना को सौंप दिया। महिला थाना ने मृत बच्चे को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

पीड़ित युवती ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के समय मेरे फुफेरे भाई पंकज कुमार उर्फ छोटू पिता राजेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता ग्राम शेरघाटी गया बिहार ने बाधार आकर हमसे संपर्क किया। शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण लगातार करता रहा। इस बीच मैं गर्भवती हो गई। इस दौरान वह लड़का से लगातार मोबाइल से बात करता रहा। वह बच्चा रखने और शादी करने की बात स्वीकारता रहा। अक्टूबर में लड़का शादी करने और बच्चा रखने से इन्कार कर दिया और अपना मोबाइल बंद कर दिया और फरार हो गया।

उसके बाद पीड़िता लगातार मोबाइल से बात करने की कोशिश करती रही लेकिन फोन नहीं लगा। पीड़िता थक-हार कर चतरा महिला थाना में आवेदन देकर इंसाफ की गुहार लगाई। पीड़िता के दिए गए आवेदन पर चतरा थाना कांड संख्या 31/20 दर्ज किया गया था। पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए मामले का छानबीन की जा रही थी। बच्चे की मौत के बाद पीड़िता ने बताई कि हमारे साथ फुफेरे भाई बहला फुसला कर शारीरिक शोषण किया हैं ।

इस संदर्भ में महिला थाना कांड संख्या 31/20 के जांचकर्ता नागेंद्र नाथ तिवारी ने बताया कि युवती को न्याय दिलाने के लिए अभियुक्त पंकज कुमार को पूर्व मे बिहार के शेरघाटी आवास पर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया था। लेकिन अभियुक्त शेरघाटी में नहीं पाया। गया सूत्रों के अनुसार जानकारी मिली है कि वह छत्तीसगढ़ में रहता है। उसे जल्द गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया जाएगा।

