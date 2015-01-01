पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:ओवरब्रिज पर लगने वाले सब्जी दुकानों व वाहन चालकों पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • साथ ही कभी भी अप्रिय घटना घटने की संभावना बनी रहती है

झुमरी तिलैया शहर के झंडा चौक के समीप ओवरब्रिज पर बने पैदल चलने के मार्ग पर जहां तहां सब्जी विक्रेताओं सहित अन्य फूटकर दुकानदारों का कब्जा हो गया है। जिससे आम लोगो को ब्रिज से गुजरने में परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं सब्जी खरीदने के लिए वाहन चालक अपने वाहनो को ब्रिज पर ही खड़ा कर देते है। जिससे वहां जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। साथ ही कभी भी अप्रिय घटना घटने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

इस बाबत जिले के एसपी एहतेशाम बकारिब ने तिलैया थाना प्रभारी को ब्रिज पर लगने वाले सब्जी सहित अन्य फुटकार दुकानदारों के अलावा वाहनो चालकों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही फुटकर दुकानदारों को वहां से हटाने के भी निर्देश दिए गए है। उल्लेखनीय हो कि शहर के अंदर पूर्व में जिला स्तर पर दिए गए आदेश के आलोक में झंडा चौक सहित अन्य जगहों पर सडक किनारे लगने वाले फुटकर दुकानों को हटाया गया था, मगर हाल के कुछ दिनो में दोबारा से उन जगहों पर दुकानें लगने लगी है। जिससे शहर के अंदर कई जगहों पर प्रतिदिन जाम की स्थिति बनती रही है।

