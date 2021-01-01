पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ध्वजारोहण:कोडरमा स्टेशन परिसर में 100 फीट ऊंचा ध्वज लगना गौरव की बात- अन्नपूर्णा

कोडरमाएक घंटा पहले
  • कोडरमा रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में लगे हाई मास्ट राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का ध्वजारोहण, 10 लाख रुपए लागत आई, ध्वज का वजन 8 किलो

सांसद अन्नपूर्णा देवी ने साेमवार को कोडरमा रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में लगे हाई मास्ट राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का ध्वजारोहण किया। मौके पर विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में विधायक डाॅ. नीरा यादव मौजूद थीं। लोगों में देश भक्ति की भावना पैदा करने के उद्देश्य से स्टेशन परिसर में 100 फीट तिरंगा को सांसद अन्नपूर्णा देवी ने फहराया। ध्वजारोहण के पूर्व एक कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन किया गया। माैके पर एडीआरएम अशोक कुमार ने सांसद व विधायक को बुके देकर सम्मानित किया। मौके पर उन्होंने स्वागत भाषण देते हुए कहा कि देश की आर्थिक मजबूती में रेलवे का योगदान सराहनीय है। माैके पर मुख्य अतिथि सांसद अन्नपूर्णा देवी ने कहा कि राष्ट्र के गौरव, गरिमा व अस्मिता के प्रतीक राष्ट्रध्वज का सम्मान बरकरार रखने को लेकर लाखों लोगों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है।

उन्होंने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों का नमन करते हुए कहा कि कोडरमा स्टेशन परिसर में 100 फीट ऊंचा ध्वज लगना देश व कोडरमा के लिए गौरव की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले देश के एयरपोर्ट पर ध्वज लगता था, लेकिन अब बड़े बड़े रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भी लग रहे है। वहीं विधायक डॉ. नीरा ने कहा कि कोडरमा पहले से विश्व में रेडियो पर फरमाइशी गानों व अभ्रक के लिए प्रसिद्ध था, आज 100 फीट ऊंचा ध्वज लगना जिलेवासियों के लिए गौरव की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोडरमा स्टेशन पर लहराता हुआ तिरंगा गर्व की अनुभूति करा रहा है। सीनियर डीएम टू वारिस नयन ने कहा कि परिसर में लगा तिरंगा 30 फीट लंबा व 20 फीट चौड़ा और 100 फीट ऊंचा ध्वज का वजन 8 किलो है। वहीं इसकी लागत लगभग 10 लाख रुपए है। कार्यक्रम का संचालन संतोष कुमार ने किया। मौके पर सीनियर डीसीएम अखिलेश पांडेय, पीआरओ प्रभात कुमार मिश्रा, स्टेशन प्रबंधक एके पांडेय, अरविंद सुमन, मनोज सिंह, सिटी आई शैलेश कुमार, आरपीएफ प्रभारी जवाहर लाल व आरपीएफ के जवान सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

