हेलमेट ना पहनना बना जानलेवा:दो बाइक की आमने-सामने हुई टक्कर, सड़क पर गिरे युवक को ट्रक ने कुचला; मौत

कोडरमाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • बुधवार को दोनों युवक रेल टिकट के लिए बाइक से झुमरीतिलैया रेलवे स्टेशन जा रहे थे
  • सड़क हादसा जयनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कोडरमा-कोवार मेन रोड स्थित पांडु के पास हुई

जयनगर थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार की सुबह हुए एक सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसी बाइक पर सवार उसका चचेरा भाई गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। दोनों ने ही हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। घटना कोडरमा-कोवार मेन रोड स्थित पांडु के पास हुई। दरअसल, दो बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर हुई। इससे एक बाइक सवार युवक सड़क पर गिरा और इसी दौरान बगल में चल रहे ट्रक ने उसे कुचल दिया। मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई।

मृतक की पहचान मरकच्चो थाना क्षेत्र के लोहरा नावाडीह निवासी अनूप कुमार (18) के रूप में की गई। जबकि उसका चचेरा भाई विक्रम सिंह घायल हो गया। दोनों युवक दिल्ली में रहते थे। कुछ दिनों पूर्व ही अपने गांव आए थे और फिर से दिल्ली जाने की तैयारी में थे। बुधवार को दोनों ही रेल टिकट के लिए बाइक से झुमरीतिलैया रेलवे स्टेशन जा रहे थे। इसी बीच यह हादसा हुआ।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार, अनूप और विक्रम की बाइक की टक्कर अचानक सामने से आ रही एक बाइक से हो गई। टक्कर के बाद अनूप और विक्रम सड़क पर गिरे और इसी दौरान बगल में चल रहे ट्रक ने अनूप को कुचल दिया। जिस बाइक से टक्कर हुई, उस पर भी दो युवक सवार थे। पर हादसे के बाद दोनों ही बाइक समेत भाग निकले। घटना के बाद ड्राइवर भी ट्रक लेकर भागने के प्रयास में था पर पुलिस ने उसे कुछ दूरी पर पकड़ लिया।

