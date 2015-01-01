पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आंदोलनकारियों की पहचान कर झारखंड रत्न दिया जाए

कोडरमा2 घंटे पहले
  • झारखंड आंदोलनकारी संघर्ष मोर्चा का 17 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर जिला समाहरणालय के समक्ष धरना

झारखंड आंदोलनकारी संघर्ष मोर्चा कोडरमा इकाई की ओर से मंगलवार को 17 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर जिला समाहरणालय के समक्ष एक दिवसीय धरना कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए अनिल वर्णवाल ने कहा कि मोर्चा के केंद्रीय समिति के आह्वान पर देश के सभी जिला मुख्यालय पर झारखंड आंदोलनकारी अपनी मांगो को लेकर धरना दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि झारखंड आंदोलनकारियों के त्याग, बलिदान व लंबे संघर्ष के फलस्वरूप झारखंड अलग राज्य बना। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में सबसे बड़ा आंदोलन झारखंड आंदोलन था। जिसमें झारखंड आंदोलनकारियों की भूमिका अहम थी। इसके बावजूद भी आज झारखंड आंदोलनकारी अपने आप को उपेक्षित महसूस कर रहे है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि आज झारखंड आंदोलनकारियों की सरकार है, जिसके कारण उन्हें महसूस हो रहा है कि उनका मान सम्मान व अधिकार मिलेगा।

वहीं बैजनाथ मेहता, चंद्रशेखर प्रसाद, किशोर प्रसाद, मो. रफिक, दिनेश्वर गिरि, धर्मेंद्र प्रसाद चौधरी, दिलीप कुमार सिंह, ध्रुव नारायण पासवान, मोहन महतो, अशोक शर्मा, जुगेश्वर साव, निरंजन प्रसाद आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अनिल राय ने किया। मौके पर अर्जुन प्रसाद, भैरव तुरी, दौलत तुरी, गाजो तुरी, दिलीप कुमार सिंह, भागीरथ साव, अशोक मंडल, केदार दास, चिंतामणी पासवान, मनोज पासवान, छोटी मेहता, महावीर , किशोर प्रसाद, राजकिशोर साव, प्रयाग यादव सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

क्या है मांगें

17 सूत्री मांगो में झारखंड आंदोलनकारियों को राजकीय पहचान को लेकर झारखंड रत्न से सम्मानित करने, पेंशन व अन्य सुविधा देने व उनके आश्रितों को सीधी नौकरी देने, आंदोलनकारियों का चिन्हीकरण को लेकर आयोग का पुनर्गठन करने, उत्तराखंड सरकार की तर्ज पर आंदोलनकारियों को दी जाने वाली सुविधा मुहैया कराने, भारत सरकार के गृह व आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम के तहत जेल जाने की बाध्यता समाप्त कर सभी झारखंड आंदोलनकारियों को 50 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह समान रूप से पेंशन दिया जाए।

