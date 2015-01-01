पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:समर्थन मूल्य पाने के लिए किसानों को करें जागरूक

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीओ ने पैक्स अध्यक्षों के साथ बैठक कर धान खरीददारी के संबंध में दिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश

जिले में पैक्साें के माध्यम से धान की अधिप्राप्ति जल्द से जल्द शुरू करने को लेकर कवायद जारी है। फिलहाल पैक्साें के चयन की प्रक्रिया को अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया जा सका है। मंगलवार को एसडीओ मनीष कुमार की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी द्वारा दिए गए 19 पैक्साें के प्रस्ताव के तहत वहां के अध्यक्षों के साथ बैठक कर धान अधिप्राप्ति के संबंध में सरकार के निर्देशों की जानकारी दी गई।

बैठक में उपस्थित पैक्स अध्यक्षों के अनुसार एसडीओ द्वारा पैक्स अध्यक्षों को धान की अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए उनके बीच जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करने व धान के लिए सरकार द्वारा घोषित किए गए समर्थन मूल्य की जानकारी देने का निर्देश दिया गया। बैठक में एसडीओ ने पैक्स अध्यक्षों को अधिक से अधिक किसानों का धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर निबंधन करने व बड़े किसानों के बजाए छोटे व मंझौले किसानों से धान की खरीददारी पर विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया गया।

एसडीओ ने पैक्स अध्यक्षाें को प्रतिदिन किसानों से खरीदे जाने वाली धान की मात्रा, किसानों की संख्या सहित विस्तृत जानकारी डीएसओ कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं कमेटी द्वारा दिए गए पैक्स चयन के प्रस्ताव में उल्लेखित किए गए कोडरमा, चंदवारा, बासोडीह सहित कुछ अन्य पैक्साें पर नाकॉफ के बकाया राशि के भुगतान के बाद भी उनका चयन करने के निर्देश दिए जाने की जानकारी मिली है। बैठक में जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

19 पैक्साें के चयन का दिया गया है प्रस्ताव

वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के दौरान धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर कमेटी द्वारा 19 पैक्साें के चयन का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है। दिए गए प्रस्ताव में सतगावां के जोगीडीह, बासोडीह, समयडीह, कोडरमा प्रखंड के कोडरमा, चेचाई, चंदवारा प्रखंड के कांटी, कांको व चंदवारा पैक्स, मरकच्चो प्रखंड के सिमरिया और जामु पैक्स, डोमचांच के बगड़ो, बेहराडीह, खरखार, मसमोहना व डोमचांच पैक्स, जयनगर प्रखंड के परसाबाद, डंडाडीह व सतडीहा पैक्स के नाम शामिल है।

पैक्साें के चयन को लेकर दिए गए प्रस्ताव में कोडरमा प्रखंड में गांवों के बजाए शहरी आबादी के नजदीक वाले पैक्साें की सूचि उपलब्ध कराई गई है। जबकि प्रखंड के सुदूरवर्ती इलाकों में वहां के किसानों को इन पैक्साें तक पहुंचने में परेशानी होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा प्रखंडों में स्थित पंचायतों की संख्या व चयनित पैक्साें तक पहुंचने में किसानों की सहुलियत का भी ख्याल रखा जाना जरूरी है। पूर्व में पैक्साें की दूरी अधिक होने के कारण किसान बिचौलिए के माध्यम से धान बेचने को मजबूर होते रहे है।

जिले में कुल पैक्साें की संख्या 106 है, जिनमें 39 पैक्साें के पास ही अपना गाेदाम है। वहीं कई गोदाम जर्जर हालत में पड़े है। गोदाम की कमी के कारण पूरे जिले के लिए जिन पैक्साें के पास गोदाम उपलब्ध है, उसी का चयन किया जाना है। इस कारण से सुदूरवर्ती इलाकों के किसानों को परेशानी उठाने के अलावा अपने फसलों का उचित लाभ से वंचित होना पड़ता रहा है। इस बार सरकार द्वारा धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर ग्रेड-1 धान के लिए 270 व ग्रेड-2 के लिए 250 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल दर निर्धारित की गई है।

