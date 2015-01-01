पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदस्थापित:तिलैया व कोडरमा में नए पैंथर जवान पदस्थापित, कार्य क्षेत्र भी बांटा

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • जवानों की मासिक ड्यूटी तालिका भी तय की गई

पुलिस अधीक्षक डा. ऐहतेशाम बकारिब ने तिलैया व कोडरमा में नए पैंथर जवानो की पदस्थापित किया है। वहीं जवानो का मासिक ड्यूटी तालिका व कार्य क्षेत्र निर्धारित किया गया है । तिलैया थाना में आरक्षी अशोक राम, लोकेश कुमार की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है और कार्य क्षेत्र अड्डीबंगला, शहीद चौक, झंडा चौक, सीएच स्कूल रोड, विद्यापुरी, तिलैया बस्ती, झलपो, मोरियांवा, गुरूद्वारा रोड व ब्लॉक परिसर बनाया गया है। वहीं आरक्षी सोनू कुमार, नरसिंग राणा को डॉक्टर गली, स्टेशन रोड के आसपास, कल्लीरोड, रामनगर, भादोडीह, मडुआटांड व चित्रगुप्त नगर, आरक्षी मो. अली व नरेश कुमार को गुमो, थाना रोड के अगल बगल, स्टेशन, बजरंग नगर, झलपो रोड, शिवशक्ति नगर में सुबह 11 से 1 बजे, 4 बजे शाम से 6 बजे तक, रात 11 बजे से सुबह 4 बजे तक ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

वहीं कोडरमा थाना में प्रतिनियुक्त किए गए आरक्षी संत कुमार पांडेय व कपिलदेव प्रसाद मेहता को छोटकी बागी, राजा तालाब, सुंदर नगर, बागीटांड, बजरंग बलि चौक, कोडरमा बाजार, सहाना रोड व आरक्षी अरूण कुमार दास और सुनिल कुमार मेहता को दुधीमाटी, बजरंग नगर, पुरनानगर, बरसोतियाबर, लाेकाई, मरियमपुर, जलवाबाद व न्यू कॉलोनी में सुबह 11 से 1 बजे, 4 बजे शाम से 6 बजे तक, रात 11 बजे से सुबह 4 बजे तक ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

