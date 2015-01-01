पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:महाराणा प्रताप चाैक पर ऑटो स्टैंड ले जाने का विरोध, चालकों ने कहा- यह शहर से दूर

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर गए ऑटो चालक, काली मंडा के समीप स्टैंड बनाने की मांग

महाराणा प्रताप चाैक पर ऑटो स्टैंड ले जाने के विरोध में सोमवार से ऑटो चालक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए है। जिसके कारण कोडरमा व अन्य स्थानों पर जाने वाले यात्रियों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उल्लेखनीय हो कि जिला ऑटो रिक्शा परिवहन संघ व नगर पर्षद प्रबंधक के साथ हुई वार्ता विफल होने के बाद संघ ने ऑटो स्टैंड का अचानक स्थान परिवर्तन करने के विरोध में अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जाने का निर्णय लिया है। ऑटो चालकों का कहना है कि उन्हें शहर से दूर नहीं किया जाए, बल्कि शहर के अंदर ही काली मंडा के समीप व्यवस्था कर टेंपाे स्टैंड स्थानांतरित की जाए, ताकि आम लोगो के साथ साथ ऑटो चालको को परेशानी नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि बिग बाजार के समीप नगर परिषद की ओर से पूर्व में लाखों रुपए खर्च कर ऑटो स्टैंड के लिए ऑटो पड़ाव की व्यवस्था की गई थी और यहां पर नगर परिषद द्वारा पड़ाव के लिए नीलामी भी की जाती रही है। बावजूद बिना व्यवस्था के शहर से बाहर ऑटो स्टैंड का स्थानांतरण किया जाना न्यायसंगत नहीं है। हड़ताल के पहले दिन सोमवार को ऑटो रिक्शा परिवहन संघ की हुई बैठक में प्रशासन द्वारा अचानक ऑटो स्टैंड का स्थान परिवर्तन करने पर चर्चा की गई।

बिग बाजार के समीप स्थित ऑटो स्टैंड के निकट पुलिस द्वारा ऑटो चालक राजू शर्मा के साथ मारपीट की घटना का कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की गई और मारपीट में शामिल सिपाही पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए संघ के अध्यक्ष शिवशंकर यादव ने नगर पर्षद प्रबंधक व प्रशासन से जब तक शहर में महाराणा प्रताप चौक पर लग रही 407 पिकअप वैन, सवारी गाड़ी, कमांडर, बस सहित अन्य यात्री वाहनो को शहर से बाहर अन्यत्र स्थानांतरित किए जाने तक पूर्णिमा टॉकिज के समीप स्थित पुराना स्टैंड पर ही टेंपू स्टैंड रहने की मांग की।

