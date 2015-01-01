पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:रात्रि भत्ते की कटौती को रोकने के लिए जारी किया आदेश, कर्मचारियों में खुशी

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • ईसीआरकेयू की मांग पर रेलवे बोर्ड ने लिया कर्मचारी हित में फैसला, ली राहत की सांस

ईसीआरकेयू की मांग पर रेलवे बोर्ड ने रात्रि भत्ते के कटौती को रोकने के लिए आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इस बात की जानकारी देते हुए ईसीआरकेयू के अपर महामंत्री डी के पांडेय ने बताया कि फेडरेशन की मांग पर रेलवे बोर्ड ने शुक्रवार को अपने आदेश संख्या 96/2020 में यह स्पष्ट उल्लेख किया है कि फेडरेशन की मांग पर रात्रि भत्ते के एरियर की कटौती को रोका जाए और इसके उचित स्पष्टीकरण के लिए भारत सरकार के कार्मिक और प्रशिक्षण मंत्रालय से बातचीत की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा है कि इस आदेश से यूनियन के सक्रिय सदस्यों के संघर्ष और मेहनतकश रेलकर्मचारियों के परिश्रम को सम्मान मिला है । एक सजग यूनियन के रूप में ईसीआरकेयू सदा से रेलकर्मचारियों के हक और अधिकारों की लड़ाई लड़ता रहा है और आगे भी लड़ता रहेगा । मौके पर ईसीआरकेयू कोडरमा गझंडी के शाखा सचिव बी बी सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों रात्रि भत्ते के एरियर की कटौती का आल इंडिया रेलवेमेंस फेडरेशन और उसकी अनुषंगी जोनल यूनियन ईसीआरकेयू ने कड़ा विरोध किया था और पूरे मंडल और जोन में धरना प्रदर्शन किया था।

धनबाद मंडल में भी ईसीआरकेयू के अपर महामंत्री डी के पांडेय ने मंडल रेल प्रबंधक को पत्र लिखकर अनुरोध भी किया था कि इस विषय पर रेलवे बोर्ड से एआईआरएफ की बात चल रही है और निर्णय आने तक फिलहाल इस कटौती को रोक दिया जाए। उधर रेल प्रशासन ने भी इसकी कटौती के लिए सूची जारी कर दी थी और नवंबर माह से दस महीनों में जुलाई 2017 से भुगतान की गई राशि को कर्मचारियों के वेतन से काटने की तैयारी कर लिया था। इस कटौती से मंडल के अधिकांश कर्मचारियों से लाखों रुपए कटौती होने का खतरा बढ़ गया था। लेकिन इस आदेश के आने के बाद जहां रेलकर्मचारियों ने राहत की सांस ली है वहीं ईसीआरकेयू के सक्रिय सदस्यों ने अपने संघर्ष और आंदोलन की सफलता पर खुशी प्रकट किया है।

