समर्थन मूल्य:15 से पैक्स खुलने की संभावना, बेच सकेंगे धान

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साधारण धान के लिए 1868 रुपए व ग्रेड ए धान के लिए 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल

डीडीसी आर रोनिटा की अध्यक्षता में डिस्ट्रिक्ट सप्लाई टास्क फोर्स की बैठक सोमवार को समाहरणालय सभागार में हुई। बैठक में डीडीसी ने बताया कि इस वर्ष धान अधिप्राप्ति 15 नवंबर से संभावित है। उन्होंने जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी चंद्रजीत खलखो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसानों को जागरूक करते हुए प्रखंड स्तर पर कैम्प लगाकर उनका निबंधन सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्धारित दर पर ही पैक्स-लैंपस में धान की बिक्री हो, जिसे सुनिश्चित किए जाने की जरूरत है। डीडीसी ने निदेशित किया कि पैक्स चयन की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ कर दी जाय, साथ ही इसके चयन में गत वर्ष में इनके द्वारा किये गए कार्यों की भी समीक्षा आवश्यक रूप से की जाए।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस वित्तीय वर्ष में साधारण धान के लिए 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल व ग्रेड ए धान के लिए 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य सरकार द्वारा तय किया गया है। उन्होंने जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी से धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्रों के लिए उपलब्ध गोदामों के भंडारण क्षमता व उसकी भौतिक स्थिति के साथ साथ पैक्स-लैंपस की स्थिति के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी ली और शीघ्र सभी पैक्स- लैम्प्स में सीसी टीवी कैमरा लगवाना सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं सभी पैक्स-लैंपस के लिए एक परफॉर्मा तैयार करने की बात कही।

वहीं एसडीओ सह जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार ने कहा कि जिला में प्याज की अवैध जमाखोरी होने से खुले बाजारों में इसके मूल्य में बेतहाशा वृद्धि होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने इस मामले पर सख्ती दिखाते हुए कहा कि प्याज के अवैध जमाखोरों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई के लिए टास्क का गठन किया जा रहा है, जो गोदामों व दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण करेंगे। उन्होंने आम लोगों को आश्वस्त किया कि अविलंब प्याज के खुले बाजार मूल्य को नियंत्रित कर लिया जाएगा। मौके पर एसी अनिल तिर्की, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, सहकारिता पदाधिकारी चंद्रजीत खलखो सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

