अवैध उत्खनन के मामला:नामजद पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष के घर पुलिस की छापेमारी

कोडरमा5 घंटे पहले
वन्य प्राणी आश्रयणी अंतर्गत सिसिरवा जंगल में अवैध उत्खनन के मामले में नामजद बनाए गए पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष महेश राय सहित उनके भाइयों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कोडरमा पुलिस ने सोमवार की अहले सुबह झुमरी तिलैया के गांधी रोड स्थित उसके आवास पर छापेमारी की। छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस एक बार फिर पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष व उनके भाइयों को गिरफ्तार करने में असफल रही।

मामले की जानकारी देते हुए एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि अवैध उत्खनन के मामले में नामजद बनाए गए पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष व उनके दो भाइयों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस द्वारा काफी दिनों से प्रयास किया जा रहा है । इसी कड़ी में सोमवार की सुबह छापेमारी की गई। एसडीपीओ के अनुसार छापेमारी को लेकर पुलिस द्वारा रात से ही पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष के ठिकानों की लोकेशन ली जा रही थी।

इसी दौरान उनके घर पर रहने की सूचना के बाद काफी गुप्त तरीके से छापेमारी की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि छापेमारी के दौरान पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष राय घर के पिछले दरवाजे से निकल भागे। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस की कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। छापेमारी की कार्रवाई थाना प्रभारी द्वारिका राम के नेतृत्व में की गई। उल्लेखनीय हो कि आश्रयणी अंतर्गत जंगल में बड़े पैमाने पर काफी सालों से हो रहे अवैध उत्खनन के मामले में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा 18 जुलाई को वहां छापेमारी की गई थी।

छापेमारी में अवैध उत्खनन में लगे पांच जेसीबी मशीन जप्त की गई थी। वहीं अवैध उत्खनन को लेकर वन प्राणी आश्रयणी के रेंजर द्वारा पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष महेश राय व उनके दो भाइयों सहित कुल 22 लोगों को नामजद किया गया था। मामले में 4 माह बीतने के बाद भी अब तक मुख्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की जा सकी है। पूरे मामले में अब तक मात्र 4 लोग ही जेल भेजे गए हैं।

