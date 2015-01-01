पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गूगल लाेकेशन से पुलिस ने सुलझाया सीमा विवाद घटनास्थल गिरिडीह में मिलने के बाद कार्रवाई की

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुवार शाम 3 बजे हुआ था हादसा, कोडरमा के तीन सहित 4 लाेगाें की खदान में चाल धंसने से हाे गई थी माैत

गावां थाना क्षेत्र चरका पहाड़ में अवैध माइका उत्खनन के दौरान चाल धंसने से चार मजदूर की मौत के मामले की जांच किस जिले की पुलिस करे, इसे लेकर गिरिडीह के गांवा अाैर काेडरमा जिले के ढाब थाना की पुलिस के बीच विवाद की स्थिति बनी रही। दाेनाें जिलाें की पुलिस अवैध माइका खदान स्थित घटनास्थल तक ताे पहुंच गई लेकिन जांच काैन करे। इसे लेकर दाेनाें जिलाें की पुलिस उलझी रही। सीमा विवाद सुलझाने के लिए अमीन काे बुलाने की बात हुई ताकि नापी करके स्थिति स्पष्ट की जा सके। लेकिन अमीन काे बुलाने अाैर नापी करने में काफी समय लग जाता। एेसे में पुलिस ने इसका समाधान निकला। गिरिडीह अाैर काेडरमा दाेनाें जिलाें की पुलिस ने गूगल मैप के जरिए पुलिस टीम ने अपना लाेकेशन एक्टिव किया, ताे पता चला कि घटनास्थल गिरिडीह जिले के गांवा थाना क्षेत्र में दिखाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद घटनास्थल काे गांवा क्षेत्र का मानते हुए गिरिडीह जिले पुलिस व वन विभाग को कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया। गिरिडीह जिले की तरफ से शुक्रवार को एसडीएम धीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह, डीएमओ सतीश नायक, सीओ अरुण कुमार खलखो, डोमचांच इंस्पेक्टर आरएन ठाकुर, डोमचांच रेंजर केके ओझा, गावां इंस्पेक्टर परमेश्वर लियांगी व थाना प्रभारी विजय केरकेट्टा समेत दोनाें जिले की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे।

मौत मामले में एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने घटना स्थल का शुक्रवार को दौरा किया। साथ ही घटना के कारणों का जायजा लिया। मौके पर गांवा थाना प्रभारी विजय करकेटा के अलावा इंस्पेक्टर व पुलिस बल भी पहुंची थी। छानबीन में चार लोगों के चाल धंसने से मौत होने की पुष्टि हुई। पूछताछ के दौरान पुलिस को बताया गया कि उक्त अवैध ढिबरा खदान का संचालन नवलशाही के शंकर साव द्वारा किया जा रहा था। वहीं लोकल स्तर पर संजय यादव जो कि ढ़ाब थाना क्षेत्र के धजवा गांव का रहने वाला है उत्खनन कार्य कराया जा रहा था। घटना का कारण ढिबरा उत्खनन को लेकर किए जा रहे कार्य के दौरान उपर से मिट्टी का गिर जाना बताया गया है। मौके पर 10 से अधिक लोगों के वहां ढिबरा निकासी में लगे होने की जानकारी मिली। डोमचांच अंचल निरीक्षक रामनारायण ठाकुर ने बताया कि अवैध उत्खनन को लेकर ढाब थाना में शंकर साव व सुनिल यादव के विरूद्ध मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना के बाद संचालक द्वारा आनन फानन में पोकलेन के सहारे मिट्टी में दबे लोगो को निकालकर जंगल में ही अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। घटना के संबंध में मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा भी पुष्टि की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि मरने वाले लोगो में ढाब थाना क्षेत्र के धजवा निवासी अनिल यादव, गोपाल बेसरा व उसका 11 वर्षीय पुत्र पवन बेसरा शामिल है। वहीं एक अन्य मृतक बड़कू मुर्मू गांवा थाना क्षेत्र के गरियाचूं का रहने वाला है।

