पदस्थापन:चयनित 60 शिक्षकों का प्रखंडों में किया गया पदस्थापन

कोडरमा2 घंटे पहले
  • हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के लगभग 17 महीने बाद शिक्षकों के नियुक्ति का रास्ता हुआ साफ, स्कूलों को मिले शिक्षक

समाहरणालय सभागार में उपायुक्त रमेश घोलप की अध्यक्षता में जिला शिक्षा स्थापना समिति की बैठक शुक्रवार को हुई। मौके पर पूर्व की बैठक में 60 शिक्षकों का चयन करते हुए नियुक्ति करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। नियुक्त शिक्षकों का प्रखंडवार पदस्थापन किया गया है। जिसमें कोडरमा प्रखंड में 10, चंदवारा प्रखंड में 4, सतगावां प्रखंड में 21, मरकच्चो प्रखंड में 10, डोमचांच प्रखंड में 8 व जयनगर प्रखंड में 7 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए अनुशंसा की गयी है। मौके पर उपायुक्त ने जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक को सभी शिक्षकों का नियुक्ति व पदस्थापन की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया।

बैठक में प्रारंभिक विद्यालयों में ( वर्ग 1 से 5 व 6 से 8 ) उपलब्ध रिक्तियों के आधार पर जिला के वैसे सरकारी विद्यालय जहां एक भी सरकारी शिक्षक पदस्थापित नहीं थे या सिर्फ एक शिक्षक कार्यरत हैं और छात्र संख्या अधिक है, वहां छात्रहित में शिक्षक पदस्थापन करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

वहीं कुल 60 अभ्यर्थियों का चयन सरकारी विद्यालयों में वर्ग 1 से 5 व 6 से 8 के लिए चयनित किया गया है। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि 46 ऐसे स्कूल थे, जहां पर सरकारी शिक्षक नहीं थे और पारा शिक्षक कार्यरत थे, वहां पर नवनियुक्त शिक्षकों का पदस्थापन किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 14 ऐसे स्कूल थे, जहां सिर्फ एक शिक्षक थे, वहां पर नवनियुक्त शिक्षकों का पदस्थापन किया गया है।

