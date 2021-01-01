पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:रक्षा मंत्री के हाथों सम्मानित होने के बाद वापस लौटे प्रशांत का स्वागत

कोडरमाएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रशांत के मित्रों ने उसे फूल माला पहनाकर तथा गुलदस्ता देकर उन्हें बधाई दी

45वीं झारखण्ड बटालियन एनसीसी के सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर प्रशांत तिवारी को कोरोना काल के दौरान बेहतर कार्य करने हेतु 21 जनवरी को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के द्वारा रक्षा मंत्री पदक से सम्मानित किया गया। पदक मिलने के बाद सोमवार को प्रशांत के अपने शहर लौटने पर उनके परिवारजनों व मित्रों ने कोडरमा रेलवे स्टेशन पर उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। इस दौरान प्रशांत के मित्रों ने उसे फूल माला पहनाकर तथा गुलदस्ता देकर उन्हें बधाई दी। जबकि प्रशांत के पिता ने उसे मिठाई खिलाकर उसका स्वागत किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशांत के इस मुकाम को हासिल करने पर वे काफी प्रसन्न हैं। वे अपनी खुशी को शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकते। उन्होंने अपने बेटे के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना भी की। वहीं प्रशांत ने कहा कि किसी भी युवक के लिए इस उम्र में देश के रक्षा मंत्री के हाथों रक्षा पदक प्राप्त करना अपने आप में काफी गौरव की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि बचपन से ही आर्मी ऑफिसर बनने की चाह थी, आगे भी इसी की तैयारी में लगा हूं। मौके पर अरशद खान, चंदन सिंह, रोहित यादव, अंकित कुमार सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

