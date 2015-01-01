पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहार:छठ की तैयारी पूरी, सरकार के निर्देश के बाद भी घाटों पर अर्घ्य देंगे व्रती

कोडरमा/झुमरीतिलैया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजार समिति में पहुंची केले की खेप।

काेरोना संक्रमण काल में लोक आस्था व सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व छठ व्रत बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। पर्व को लेकर व्रतियों ने इसकी सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। इसबार प्रशासन की ओर से तालाब, नदी व जलाशयों पर अर्घ्य अर्पित नहीं करने के जारी किए गए दिशा निर्देश के बावजूद पूजा समितियों व श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा छठ घाटों पर जाकर अर्घ्य अर्पित करने की तैयारी है। लोक आस्था का इस महापर्व पर प्रशासन के आदेश पर भारी पड़ता दिख रहा है।

पहले दिन व्रती नदी-तालाब में स्नान व पूजा अर्चना कर अरवा चावल, चना की दाल व कद्दू की सब्जी का प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे। वहीं महापर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार की शाम छठव्रती पंच देवता तथा नवग्रह की पूजा के साथ लोहंडा (खरना) करेगी, जिसमें गुड़ के बने खीर का प्रसाद भगवान भास्कर को अर्पित करती है। इसी के साथ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू होगा, जो शनिवार को उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्ध्य अर्पित कर समाप्त होगा।

खरना के बाद शुक्रवार की शाम व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्ध्य अर्पित करेंगे। छठ को लेकर छठ घाटों की सफाई व सजावट का कार्य जोरों पर है। डोमचांच, जयनगर, सतगांवा, चंदवारा, मरकच्चो में भी छठ को लेकर व्रतियों द्वारा तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई में जुटे है। छठ महापर्व को लेकर शहर के पानी टंकी रोड स्थित छठ तालाब, इंदरवा छठ तालाब, कोरियाडीह छठ तालाब, तिलैया बस्ती छठ तालाब, मडुआटांड छठ तालाब, धनी सिंह व जयमंगल सिंह छठ तालाब आदि छठ तालाबों की साफ-सफाई का कार्य शरू हो गया है।

वहीं अर्ध्य देने के लिए घाटों को बनाने का काम शुरु कर दिया है। बाजार में सूप-दउरा-टोकरी के खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ीमुख्य बाजार, झंडा चौक के आसपास कई स्थानों पर सूप-दउरा व टोकरी बेचनेवालों की दुुकानें लग गई है। वहीं छठव्रतधारियों द्वारा खरीदारी भी पूरे जोर-शोर से की जा रही है। इस बार बांस के बने इन वस्तुओं के दाम में काफी वृद्धि है। बाजार में सूप की कीमत 80-120 एवं टोकेरी की कीमत 120-200 रुपए तक निर्धारित की गई है।

वहीं दऊरा 300-400 रुपए, पंखा 30 रुपए व झाड़ू 50 रुपए में बिक रही है। कद्दू 60 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बिक रहे थे। बाजार समिति में हाजीपुर व आंध्रा से काफी मात्रा में केला ,सेव, संतरा व अन्य फलों को मंगाया गया है। पूरा बाजार समिति का प्रांगण फलों से पटा है। पर्व को लेकर पूरे इलाकों में उमंग व उत्सव का माहौल देखा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें