पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपायुक्त को दिया आवेदन:शिक्षक नियुक्ति की प्रकिया पर भी उठने लगे सवाल

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आपत्ति दर्ज कराने पहुंचे अभ्यर्थी।
  • कोडरमा में प्राशि नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया का मामला... शिकायतों की हो रही है जांच : डीएसई

जिले में प्राथमिक शिक्षक नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया लगभग डेढ़ साल बाद पूरी किए जाने के बाद फिर से सवाल उठने लगे है। नियुक्ति में पूर्व में बरती गई अनियमितता दुबारा से चयन के लिये अपनाई गई प्रकिया के बाद भी पीछा छोड़ने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया के तहत सोमवार को नवमी काउंसिल के तहत चयनित किए गए 60 शिक्षकों को नियुक्ति पत्र सौंपे जाने के बाद से ही काफी संख्या में नियुक्ति में गड़बड़ी बरते जाने को लेकर अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा शिकायत दर्ज कराई जाने लगी है ।

मंगलवार को काफी संख्या में जिले व जिले के बाहर के अभ्यर्थियों ने नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया को लेकर जिले के उपायुक्त व डीडीसी के अलावा शिक्षा विभाग के पदाधिकारियों के समक्ष आवेदन देकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई। ऐसे अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा दोबारा से न्यायालय के शरण में जाने की बात भी कही जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार शिकायत दर्ज कराने वालों की संख्या और बढ़ने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

मौके पर अभ्यर्थियों ने बताया कि नियुक्ति को लेकर पूर्व में तैयार की गई औपबंधिक मेधा सूची में बढ़ती गई गड़बड़ियों को दोबारा से इसमें सुधार को लेकर अपनाई गई प्रक्रिया में मात्र खानापूर्ति कर जारी कर दी गई है। इसके कारण शिक्षक नियुक्ति पद पर अहर्ता होने के बावजूद भी कई अभ्यर्थियों का नाम मेरिट सूची में शामिल नहीं किया जा सका। इसके अलावा अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा शिक्षक नियुक्ति को लेकर तैयार किए गए मेरिट लिस्ट में कई अन्य प्रकार की भी गड़बड़ियों को सामने रखा।

उल्लेखनीय रहे कि शिक्षक नियुक्ति के दौरान वर्ष 2019 में तैयार की गई मेधा सूची में गड़बड़ी बरते जाने की मिली शिकायतों के बाद प्रकिया रोक दी गई थी। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद दोबारा से त्रुटियों में सुधार कर पूरा की गई थी।

मार्गदर्शन मिलने के बाद यथोचित कार्रवाई : डीएसई

शिक्षक नियुक्ति को लेकर फिर से कई अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा गड़बड़ी बरते जाने को लेकर दर्ज कराए जा रहे शिकायतों पर डीएसई नवल किशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि इसकी समीक्षा की जा रही है। समीक्षा के दौरान विभाग स्तर से मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त कर आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उन्होंने भी माना कि पहले तैयार की गई मेधा सूची में कुछ त्रुटियां थी। उनके अनुसार इसमें काफी हद तक सुधार कर दिया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि कुल 254 सीट के विरूद्ध 60 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति की गई है। आगे जिसकी शिकायत सही पाया जाएंगा उनके आवेदनों पर नियुक्ति से संबंधित विचार किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें