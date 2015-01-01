पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:रेल अधिकारियों ने किया कोडरमा स्टेशन के कई विभागों का निरीक्षण

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकारियों ने अप लाइन के 53 नंबर पॉइंट के पटरी के फ्रैक्चर गेपिंग का बारीकियों से जांच की

हाजीपुर जोन के सोनपुर व धनबाद रेल मंडल के संरक्षा अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को कोडरमा स्टेशन के विभिन्न विभागों का निरीक्षण किया। अपने छह घंटे के निरीक्षण के क्रम में परिचालन, अभियंत्रण, संकेत, कैरेज एवं बैगन तथा रनिंग रूम के संरक्षा से संबंधित दस्तावेजों की जांच की। अधिकारियों ने परिचालन विभाग में रखे संरक्षा सहित आवधिक स्वास्थ्य जांच, रेल कर्मियों का प्रशिक्षण, ग्रेडेशन लिस्ट तथा आवश्यक उपकरण से संबंधित दस्तावेजों का बारीकियों से जांच कर कई आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया गया।

अधिकारियों ने अप लाइन के 53 नंबर पॉइंट के पटरी के फ्रैक्चर गेपिंग का बारीकियों से जांच की। इसके पश्चात अधिकारियों ने पश्चिम केविन स्थित रनिंग रूम मैं रखे परिवहन पुनश्चचर्या, परीक्षण तकनीकी पुनश्चचर्या, परीक्षण क्रु लॉवी से संबंधित दस्तावेजों की जांच की। इस दौरान रनिंग रूम के गार्ड ड्राइवर के शिकायतों को सुने और और उनके सुझाव प्राप्त किए। ज्ञात हो की 24 दिसंबर को प्रधान मुख्य संरक्षा अधिकारी कोडरमा दौरे पर आएगें। निरीक्षण टीम में सोनपुर रेल मंडल के अपर मंडल रेल प्रबंधक एसके राय, वरीय मंडल संरक्षा अधिकारी वीरपाल सिंह, सहायक सिग्नल एवं दूरसंचार अभियंता पंकज कुमार, एओएम टीके मिश्रा,सहायक विद्युत अभियंता पीके सिंहा आदि थे।

