आयोजन:वकीलों को मेडिक्लेम और लोन दिलाने की योजना

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • झारखंड बार काउंसिल की सदस्य रिंकू भगत का अधिवक्ता संघ ने किया स्वागत

झारखण्ड बार काउंसिल की सदस्य रिंकू भगत का स्वागत शुक्रवार को जिला अधिवक्ता संघ ने किया गया। रिंकू भगत झारखण्ड के कई जिलों का भ्रमण कर कोडरमा पहुंची थीं। जहां उन्होंने अधिवक्ता संघ की समस्याओं को जाना। मौके पर आयोजित सभा को संबोधित करते हुए भगत ने राज्य के न्यायालयों में फिजिकली कार्य शुरू कराने की पहल का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के कई न्यायालयों द्वारा इस संबंध में अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र भी चीफ जस्टिस को भेजा जा चुका है। उन्होंने कहा झारखण्ड बार काउंसिल अधिवक्ताओं की समस्याओं के समाधान की दिशा में पहल कर रही है।

अधिवक्ताओं को मेडी क्लेम व बैंकों से लोन दिलाने की योजना पर कार्य चल रहा है। उन्होंने सभी अधिवक्ताओं को वेरिफिकेशन फॉर्म भरने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि बिना सत्यापन के अधिवक्ताओं को योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। भगत ने संघ की समस्याओं को बार कौंसिल के समक्ष उठाने का भरोसा दिया। तत्पश्चात संघ के सदस्यों के साथ जिला जज से मुलाकात की। सभा की अध्यक्षता करते हुए संघ के अध्यक्ष जगदीश लाल सलूजा ने समस्याओं से रूबरू कराया। वहीं तरुण कुमार,भैया अनूप कुमार,रबिन्द्र कुमार सहित अधिवक्ताओं ने भी भगत के समक्ष समस्या रखी। कार्यक्रम का संचालन संयुक्त सचिव प्रशांत कुमार ने की। मौके पर उपाध्यक्ष शैलेन्द्र कुमार, बिनोद कुमार सिन्हा, भुनेश्वर राणा, वासिफ बख्तावर खान, निरंजन प्रसाद, मोतीलाल शर्मा,रविन्द्र कुमार, सुरेश कुमार,चंद्रोदय कुमार, आत्मा ननद पांडेय, रितम कुमारी,सुमन जायसवाल, राज कुमार सिन्हा, प्रदीप कुमार, बिनोद कुमार, संजीव कुमार प्रधान, रीना कुमारी सहित अन्य अधिवक्ता मौजूद थे।

