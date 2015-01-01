पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:साइबर क्राइम, वाहन चोरी की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए रणनीति बनाएं : एसपी

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपराध समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मादक पदार्थों की बिक्री व जुआ के अड्डों के विरूद्ध सघन छापेमारी का निर्देश

पुलिस अधीक्षक ऐहतेशाम बकारिब की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को मासिक अपराध समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। मौके पर जिले में पिछले माह तक दर्ज किए गए कांडाें के अनुसंधान व इसमें शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की समीक्षा की गई। एसपी वकारिब ने सभी थाना प्रभारियों को दर्ज मामले को लक्ष्य के तहत त्वरित निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही मामलो में कार्रवाई को लेकर तेजी से पर्यवेक्षण कार्य पूरा करने व ससमय आरोप पत्र न्यायालय में समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

उन्होंने अपराध नियंत्रण व कांडाें के उद्भेदन में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले पदाधिकारियों को पुरस्कृत करने की भी बात कही। इसके लिए सभी कांडाें की विशेष रूप से समीक्षा की जाएगी। बैठक में दीपावली व छठ पर्व के मद्देनजर सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में पूरी चौकसी के साथ गश्ती करने के अलावा असामाजिक तत्वों पर विशेष रूप से ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया गया। जिले में मादक पदार्थों के विरूद्ध चलाए जा रहे सघन अभियान को लेकर सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारी व थाना प्रभारियों को अवैध तरीको से शराब सहित अन्य नशीले पदार्थ की बिक्री व निर्माण को लेकर छापेमारी अभियान तेज करने व इसपर पूर्ण रूप से विराम लगाने को लेकर वैसे लोगो की गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इसके अलावा कई जगहों पर चल रहे जुओ के अड्डों को लेकर भी एसपी द्वारा सभी प्रभारियों को छापेमारी करने की बात कही गई। वहीं समीक्षा के दौरान महिलाओं से जुड़े अपराध को लेकर भी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को शिकायत मिलने पर अविलंब कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। वाहन चेकिंग अभियान को लेकर सभी थाना क्षेत्रों में निरंतर रूप से इसका संचालन करने व नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालो से जुर्माना वसूले जाने का निर्देश दिया गया। कांडाें की समीक्षा के दौरान लगभग सभी थानों की प्रगति को संतोषजनक पाया गया। मौके पर साइबर क्राइम के अलावा वाहन चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर भी एसपी ने इसमें शामिल लोगो के धर पकड़ को लेकर रणनीति के तहत कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया। साथ ही इस संबंध में वाहन चालकों को भी जागरूक करने की बात कही गई। मौके पर एसडीपीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद, डीएसपी संजीव कुमार सिंह सहित सभी थाना प्रभारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें