अधर में कल्याण:कल्याण विभाग काे नहीं मिल रहे है कन्यादान योजना में लाभुक नौ महीने बीत जाने के बाद अब तक एक भी आवेदन नहीं आया

कोडरमा5 घंटे पहले
  • कोडरमा प्रखंड में 70, जयनगर में 60, डोमचांच में 53, मरकच्चो व सतगांवा में 35-35 का लक्ष्य, पिछले साल भी नहीं मिले लाभुक
  • योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार करने में विफल रहा विभाग, इसलिए जिला में नहीं मिल रहे लाभुक

गरीब परिवार की बेटियां उनपर बोझ न बने इसे लेकर संचालित किए जा रहे मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना पिछले साल की भांति इस बार भी अपने लक्ष्य से कोसों दूर है। चालू वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के दौरान जिलेभर में इस योजना अंतर्गत 253 लाभुकों को इस योजना का लाभ देने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। मगर वित्तीय वर्ष के 9 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी अब तक एक भी लाभुक को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल सका है। लाभुकों के नहीं आने से सीडीपीओ कार्यालय से अब तक एक भी आवेदन स्वीकृति के लिए जिले के समाज कल्याण विभाग को नहीं भेजा जा सका है।

उल्लेखनीय हाे कि गरीब परिवार के बेटियों की शादी के खर्च को लेकर सरकार द्वारा 30 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता इस योजनान्तर्गत उपलब्ध कराए जाते है, ताकि परिवार को गरीबी के कारण अपने बेटियो के विवाह में परेशानी न हो। योजनान्तर्गत चालू वित्तीय वर्ष में 253 गरीब परिवार के बेटियो को विवाह खर्च के रूप में आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। जिसमें कोडरमा प्रखंड में 70, जयनगर में 60, डोमचांच में 53 के अलावा मरकच्चो व सतगांवा में 35-35 का लक्ष्य शामिल है। इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा राशि भी आवंटित कर दी गई है।

15 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित था समय

इस संबंध में जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी अंजू कुमारी ने बताया कि लक्ष्य की पूर्ति के लिए सभी परियोजना कार्यालय को लक्ष्य के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर तक आवेदन जमा करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। उन्हेांने बताया कि योजनान्तर्गत राशि का आवंटन विलंब से प्राप्त हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस याेजना में सबसे बड़ी बाधा नवविवाहित कन्याओं द्वारा निबंधन कार्यालय से प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करने को लेकर बनती रही है।

