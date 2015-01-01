पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माओवादियों की दहशत:मुखबिरी के आरोप में 1 महीने में दो हत्याएं

पत्थलगडा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक महीने के अंदर पत्थलगडा थाना क्षेत्र के सिनपुर गांव में भाकपा माओवादियों ने पुलिस मुखबिरी के आरोप में दो ग्रामीणों की हत्या कर दी है। 18 अक्टूबर की देर शाम को सिनपुर के ललकी माटी में पुलिस मुखबिरी के आरोप में नागेश्वरी देवी नामक एक महिला को नक्सलियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। आज उक्त स्थान से आधा किलोमीटर की दूरी में नक्सलियों ने एक और हत्या की घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

पुलिस मुखबिरी और एसपीओ के होने के आरोप में तपसा निवासी मुकेश गिरी को गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। दोनों हत्या के बाद भाकपा माओवादी संगठन ने पर्चा छोड़कर घटना की जिम्मेदारी ली है। यह इलाका पहले भाकपा माओवादियों का सेफ जोन था। टीपीसी और जेपीसी संगठन के उदय के बाद इस इलाके से माओवादियों की खौफ लगभग समाप्त हो गई थी। इन 2 हत्याओं के बाद फिर से नक्सलियों ने अपने प्रभुत्व को कायम करने के लिए घटना को अंजाम दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें