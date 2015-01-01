पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाैसिखिए ने ब्रेक की जगह दबाया एक्सीलेटर:बेकाबू बोलेरो ने दो को रौंदा, एक की हो गई मौत

पत्थलगडा4 घंटे पहले
घायल को इलाज के लिए ले जाते लोग।
  • देहरी पर धूप का आनंद ले रही एक महिला समेत दो ग्रामीणों को रौंदते हुए बोलेरो घर में जा घुसा

पत्थलगडा में एक युवक को गाड़ी चलाना सीखना महंगा पड़ गया। वह बोलेरो चलाना सीखने के दरमियान नियंत्रण खो दिया। ब्रेक की जगह एक्सीलेटर दबने से दुर्घटना हो गई। अपने घर के बाहर देहरी पर धूप का आनंद ले रही एक महिला समेत दो ग्रामीणों को रौंदते हुए बोलेरो घर में जा घुसा। घटना में धूप ताप रहे दोनों ग्रामीण बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। ग्रामीण आनन-फानन में उन्हें बेहतर इलाज के लिए हजारीबाग ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई।

घटना प्रखंड के सिंघानी के गढ़तर टोला में घटी है। बोलेरो की टक्कर से खपरैल मकान का मलबा भी उनपर गिर गया था। आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने मलबे से घायलों को निकाला। बोलेरो और चालक इसी गांव का है। मुकेश केसरी नामक युवक नई बोलेरो की खरीद की थी। वह गाड़ी सीख रहा था। अहले सुबह अपने घर में वह गाड़ी पार्क कर रहा था। इसी दौरान गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर बगल के एक घर में टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में 50 वर्षीय टीकम दांगी और एक बुजुर्ग महिला परवा देवी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

पुलिस भी घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर घायलों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल हजारीबाग भेजी है। इस घटना में केशव ठाकुर का मकान भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। घटना की सूचना पाकर आसपास के काफी संख्या में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। दुर्घटना बाद के गाड़ी मालिक फरार हो गया है। इलाज के दौरान परवा की मौत हो गई है।

