पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

करवा चौथ आज:अखंड सुहाग के लिए महिलाएं करेंगी निर्जला उपवास, पूजा का मुहूर्त 5:34 बजे

कोडरमा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार बन रहा सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, शिवयोग, बुधादित्य योग, सप्तकीर्ति, महा दीर्घायु का शुभ योग

अखंड सुहाग की कामना का महापर्व करवाचौथ बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा। मान्यता है कि करवाचौथ का व्रत रखने से महिलाओं को अखंड सौभाग्य का वरदान प्राप्त होता है। उल्लेखनीय हो कि पति कि लंबी आयु के लिए रखा जाने वाला करवाचौथ का व्रत सूर्योदय से पहले शुरू हो जाता है और चांद निकलने के बाद खत्म होता है।

सुहागिन महिलाएं चांद को अर्घ्य देने के बाद छलनी में दीपक रख कर चंद्रमा की पूजा करती है और फिर इसी छलनी से पति को देखती हैं। इसके बाद पति के हाथों पानी पीकर अपना दिनभर का निर्जला व्रत खोलती हैं। शाम के समय चंद्र उदय से एक घंटा पहले पूरे शिव परिवार की पूजा का विधान है। पूजन के समय व्रत रखने वाली महिलाओं को पूर्व दिशा की ओर मुख करके बैठना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें