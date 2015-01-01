पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आप स्वतंत्र, अपराध नियंत्रण पर काम करें : एसपी

कोडरमा3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशिक्षु दारोगा के एक साल का प्रशिक्षण के बाद एसपी ने सभी के कार्य कुशलता की सराहना की

पुलिस अधीक्षक एहतेशाम बकारिब की अध्यक्षता में जिले के सभी प्रशिक्षु पुलिस अवर निरीक्षकों की सोमवार को उनके प्रशिक्षण के एक साल पूरा होने को लेकर बैठक आयोजित की गई। मौके पर एसपी ने प्रशिक्षु दारोगा को उनके एक साल के सफल कार्य अवधि की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशिक्षण पूरा होने के बाद अब आप प्रोवेशनल के बजाए स्वतंत्र रूप से कार्य करने में सक्षम हो चुके है। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान आप लाेगों ने जो अनुभव प्राप्त किया है उसे अब आप थाने में पदस्थापन के बाद कार्यों के निष्पादन में इस्तेमाल करेंगे, ताकि आप लोगो की कार्यकुशलता से जिले में पुलिस प्रशासन को अपराध नियंत्रण में मदद मिल सके।

मौके पर एसपी ने प्रशिक्षु दारोगा से उनके अनुभवों के संबंध में भी जानकारी ली। साथ ही उन्हें कुछ आवश्यक परामर्श भी दिए। एसपी ने कहा कि प्रशिक्षण के उपरांत अब आप लोगों की जिले के विभिन्न थानों में स्वतंत्रत रूप से पोस्टिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए अब आप सक्षम हो चूके है। उल्लेखनीय हो कि जिले में प्रशिक्षु के तौर पर 40 दारोगा की राज्य मुख्यालय स्तर से जिले में पदस्थापन की गई थी। जिन्हें उनके प्रशिक्षण अवधि के दौरान विभिन्न थानों में कुछ माह के लिए रखा गया था। इस दौरान उन्हें विधि व्यवस्था के संधारण से लेकर मामला दर्ज करने व आरोप पत्र तैयार करने सहित कानूनी प्रक्रिया से जुड़ी कई पहलुओं का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया था। बैठक में जिला मुख्यालय डीएसपी संजीव कुमार सिंह सहित कई पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

