कार्रवाई:अंचल प्रशासन ने अभियान चला सरकारी जमीन काेे अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया

कोलेबिरा3 घंटे पहले
कोलेबिरा अंचल प्रशासन के द्वारा अतिक्रमण हटाअाे चलाया गया। अंचलाधिकारी प्रताप मिंज के नेतृत्व में बुधवार सुबह कोलेबिरा कॉलेज टोली में लोगों के द्वारा सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण करके घेराबंदी किया गया था। जिसे अंचल प्रशासन के द्वारा ताेड़ा गया एवं घेराबंदी में उपयोग किए गए सामग्री को जब्त किया गया।

इस मौके पर अंचलाधिकारी प्रताप मिंज ने कोलेबिरा के लोगों से अपील की है जो लोग सरकारी भूमि पर अतिक्रमण किए हुए हैं वह लोग जल्द से जल्द अतिक्रमण हटा लें अन्यथा वैसे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही अतिक्रमण हटाने में जो खर्च आएगा वह खर्च अतिक्रमण करने वाले व्यक्ति से वसूला जाएगा। इस मौके पर कोलेबिरा थाना के एएसआई रंजीत महतो दल बल के साथ उपस्थित थे।

