आयोजन:खेती के साथ ग्रामीण पशु और मुर्गी पालन को अपनाएं

कुरडेग2 घंटे पहले
  • रबी के मौसम में किसान गेहूं, चना, मसूर, मटर आदि फसलों को उगाकर ज्यादा मुनाफा कमा सकते हैं : पदाधिकारी

प्ररवंड कार्यालय स्थित आत्मा कार्यालय परिसर में एक दिवसीय रबी कर्मशाला की आयोजन किया गया। कर्मशाला में बोलते हुए प्रखण्ड सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी सुरेश नाथ शाहदेव ने कहा कि रबी के मौसम में किसान गेहूं, चना, मसूर, मटर आदि नगदी फसलों को उगाकर ज्यादा मुनाफा कमा सकते हैं।

वैज्ञानिकों ने अधिक उपज देने वाले बीज तैयार किए हैं। आत्मा कार्यालय द्वारा समय समय पर कृषि तकनीक जानकारी भी कृषकों को दी जाती हैं। उसका फायदा उठाकर कृषक अपनी खेतों की उपज बढ़ा सकते हैं और अपनी आय दोगुनी कर सकते हैं।

बानाे में रबी फसल कार्यशाला का आयोजित

प्रखंड कार्यालय सभागार में रबी फसल कार्यशाला का आयोजन हुआ। बीडीओ यादव बैठा की उपस्थिति में किसानों को रबी फसल के बारे जानकारी दी गई। पंचायत सचिव और जनसेवकों से कहा गया कि वे किसानों को इस बारे में पूरी जानकारी दें ताकि किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति बेहतर हो। रबी फसल के लिए बीज, कीटनाशक आदि के बारे में बताया गया। प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी लक्ष्मण महतो, अजय कुमार सिंह, जनसेवक व किसान उपस्थित थे।

