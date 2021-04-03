पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसी और एसडीओ ने मापी शुरू कराई:लातेहार के तुबेद में 110 एकड़ जमीन की कराई थी गलत बंदोबस्ती

लातेहार4 घंटे पहले
जमीन की नाप कराते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जमीन की नाप कराते अधिकारी।

उपायुक्त के निर्देश पर प्रस्तावित तुबेद कोलियरी इलाके में 109.98 एकड़ भूमि के जिला बंदोबस्त कार्यालय के द्वारा हाल सर्वे में की गई गड़बड़ी के मामले की जांच एसी आलोक शिकारी कच्छप व एसडीओ शेखर कुमार द्वारा प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।गुरुवार को जांच टीम के आदेश पर उपरोक्त जमीन की मापी शुरू कर दी गई है।

अंचल अमीन दीपक कुमार व अर्जुन विश्वकर्मा पहले दिन भूमि के सिवाना को चिह्नित किया। बताया कि पहले दिन एक ओर से सिवाना मिला है। पूरे जमीन की मापी करने में लगभग 15 दिन का समय लगेगा। जानकारी के अनुसार तुबेद प्रस्तावित कोलियरी क्षेत्र की कई मौजा की गैरमजरूआ भूमि को बंदोबस्त कार्यालय में पदस्थापित पदाधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से वैसे लोगों के नाम दफा 87 के अंतर्गत आदेश कर दिया गया है।

लोगों ने कोलियरी से नौकरी और मुआवजा पाने के लिए कराई गलत बंदोबस्ती

गौरतलब हो कि सदर प्रखंड के तुबेद कोल माइंस एरिया में बिना जोत-कोड किए 39 लोगों द्वारा 109.98 एकड़ जमीन बंदोबस्त किया गया है।यह सब कोल कंपनी से मुआवजा व नौकरी लेने की नीयत से किया गया है। जिन 39 लोगों ने फर्जी तरीके से सरकारी जमीन की बंदोबस्ती कराई है, उसकी सूची भी उपलब्ध कराई है।

ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि जमीन को दामोदर घाटी परियोजना लिमिटेड कंपनी कोलियरी खोलने के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण करने वाली है। अगर इस मामले की निष्पक्षता से जांच करा दी जाय तो सर्वे कार्यालय से जुड़े कई अधिकारी व कारिंदों की भूमिका उजागर हो जाएगी।

जमीन की मापी शुरू होने के साथ ही गलत तरीके से जमीन बंदोबस्त कराए लोगों में हड़कंप मचा है। जमीन मापी के मौके पर ग्राम प्रधान चैतू उरांव, सहदेव उरांव, सकेन्द्र यादव, महेश उरांव ,नरेश उरांव, मोहर लाल उरांव, श्यामलाल उरांव, किशुन उरांव, बुधुवा उरांव मौजूद थे।

किसने कितनी जमीन की बंदोबस्ती कराई

ग्रामीणों द्वारा दी गयी सूची के मुताबिक यशवंत सिंह , बालकेश सिंह, फुलकेश सिंह, अवध नारायण सिंह , दया कुंवर ,शफीक मियां ,सरफराज मियां, गनी मियां, गुलाम रसूल,शयूब मियां, कैमूल मियां, अयूब मियां, क्यूम मियां,ताहिर मियां, रेयासत मियां, फारुख मियां, लियाकत मियां,अमुल्य रत्न द्ववेदी ,उमेश प्रसाद गुप्ता,राजेशचंद्र पांडेय ,विशाल कुमार भास्कर,मलका खातून,मुमताज आलम,अयुब अंसारी ,मो. फातउल अंसारी, मो. रेयासत हुसैन,गुलशन आरा ,रेहाना बीबी ,मो. अलिबक्स मियां, अब्दुल रउफ मियां, इसराफिल मियां, मिशाइल मियां ,अख्तर हुसैन ,मो. महबूब आलम, हबीब अंसारी मोहिउद्दीन मियां,सुभान मियां,कयूब मियां, श्याम लाल उरांव,शफीक मियां , रामजीत उरांव , सुनीता उराईन,आसीम अंसारी ,सहजरुन बीबी आदि शामिल हैं।

