पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अक्षय नवमी:आंवला वृक्षों का पूजन आज, पिकनिक स्पॉट में बदल जाता है तापा पहाड़

लातेहार44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लातेहार के तापा पहाड़ का मनोरम दृश्य।
  • शहर से सटे तापा पहाड़ की खूबसूरती का दीदार करने के दौरान पर्वतारोहण भी किया जाता है

पूरे जिलेभर में अक्षय नवमी (आंवला पूजा) कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि सोमवार को मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन श्रद्धालु महिलाएं आंवला वृक्ष के नीचे बैठकर पूजन कर भगवान से मनोवांछित फल की कामना करेंगी। इस दिन दान-पुण्य करने से व्यक्ति मोक्ष को प्राप्त करता है।

अक्षय नवमी के दिन लातेहार शहरवासी शहर से सटे तापा पहाड़ की खूबसूरती का दीदार करने पर्वतारोहण भी करते हैं। पहाड़ से सटे मैदान में लोग पिकनिक भी मनाते हैं। पूरा मैदान पिकनिक स्पॉट के रूप में गुलजार हो जाता है।

इस संबंध में कई महंत बताते हैं कि महाप्रलय के बाद जब धरती से मानव, दानव, वनस्पतियों आदि का विनाश हो गया था तो ब्रह्माजी ने भगवान विष्णु का आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए जप-तप किया था। काफी समय के बाद भगवान विष्णु ने प्रसन्न होते हुए ब्रह्माजी से कहा कि उनकी मुराद अब पूरी होगी। उस समय ब्रह्माजी के नेत्रों से प्रसन्नतावश आंसू निकल पड़े, जिनके जमीन पर गिरने से वह आंवला बन गया था।

धार्मिक ग्रंथों के अनुसार इस दिन सतयुग की शुरुआत हुई थी

मान्यता है कि सृष्टि की पहली वनस्पति आंवला बना। कहा तो यह भी जाता है कि अक्षय नवमी के दिन आंवले का स्मरण मात्र से गोदान करने का फल मिलता है तथा इसे देखने मात्र से फल दूना और उसके फल खाने से पुण्य तीन गुना हो जाता है।

शास्त्रों के अनुसार आंवले की जड़ में भगवान विष्णु, जड़ के कुछ ऊपर के भाग में ब्रह्माजी, तने में भगवान शिव, इसकी डालों में 12 सूर्य तथा इसकी छोटी-छोटी टहनियों में 33 करोड़ देवताओं का वास होता है। इस दिन दान पुण्य का भी बड़ा महत्व है। धार्मिक ग्रंथों के अनुसार इस दिन सतयुग की शुरूआत हुई थी। इस पर्व पर किया गया पुण्य अक्षय रहता है। अक्षय नवमी अक्षय तृतीया की तरह ही फलदायिनी होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें