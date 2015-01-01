पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार:लातेहार के छठ घाट सजे, पहला अर्घ्य आज

लातेहार4 घंटे पहले
  • छठ घाटाें का निर्माण कार्य व सजावट की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है

जिलेभर के सभी छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार हो गए हैं। लातेहार में श्रीसूर्यनारायण छठ पूजा समिति, चाणक्य नगरी द्वारा चटनाही मोहल्ला स्थित औरंगा नदी छठ घाट व पहुंचपथ में आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा की गई है, वहीं सार्वजनिक छठ पूजा समिति लातेहार स्टेशन द्वारा खिखिर नदी छठ घाट व पहुंचपथ को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाने के साथ-साथ विद्युत सज्जा की गई है।

इसके अलावा शहर के गिजनियाटांड़, बानपुर, करकट व डुरुआ छठ घाट को भी आकर्षक रूप दिया गया है। चटनाही स्थित औरंगा नदी व स्टेशन क्षेत्र स्थित खिखिर नदी छठ घाट पर भगवान भास्कर की भव्य व आकर्षक प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई है, जहां शुक्रवार और शनिवार को विद्वानों द्वारा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच पूजन किया जाएगा। सभी जगह मुख्य सड़क से छठ घाट तक लाइट लगाई गई हैं। इधर, चंदवा में छठ पूजा समिति की ओर से महापर्व छठ के लिए विभिन्न छठ घाट का निर्माण कार्य व सजावट की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

इसमें विभिन्न स्वयंसेवी संस्था, राजनीतिक पार्टी समेत बुद्धिजीवी पूरी तन्मयता से जुटे हैं। मुख्य सड़क से छठ घाट तक लाउडस्पीकर और लाइट की व्यवस्था की गई है। देवनद, भुसाड़, नगर तालाब चंदवा, महुआमिलान, आन, लुकुईया, बोदा, माल्हन आदि छठ घाट को भी आकर्षक रूप दिया गया है। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी व शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने हजारों छठव्रती घाटों पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां भगवान भास्कर की भव्य व आकर्षक प्रतिमा भी स्थापित की गई है। इसके अलावा जिले के बरवाडीह, मनिका, गारु, महुआडांड़, बालूमाथ, बारियातू व हेरहंज प्रखंड के मुख्य छठ घाट समेत सभी घाट सज-धजकर तैयार हो चुके हैं।

बालूमाथ में छठ घाट सजकर तैयार पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने लिया जायजा

बालूमाथ प्रखंड में भी छठ महापर्व की तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। गुरुवार को बालूमाथ सार्वजनिक छठ तालाब, झरिवा छठ तालाब एवं बड़का बालूमाथ तालाब समेत कई घाटों की साफ-सफाई पूरी कर ली गई है। स्वयंसेवी संस्था हिंद भारती के अध्यक्ष रवि सिंह ने बताया कि सभी घाटों की सफाई व घाटों में लाइट व साउंड की व्यवस्था, लागत मूल्य पर फल, पूजन की सामग्री व दूध की व्यवस्था की गई है। इधर, गुरुवार को बालूमाथ एसडीपीओ अजीत कुमार, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर बबलू कुमार व बालूमाथ थाना प्रभारी राणा भानु प्रताप सिंह सभी घाटों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। पूजा समिति के सदस्यों से मिलकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पालन करने एवं मास्क का प्रयोग करने की बात कही। सदस्यों ने एसडीपीओ से पूजा के समय एवं शुक्रवार को बाजारों में भीड़ को देखते हुए बड़े वाहनों की नो एंट्री पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है। पूजा को सफल बनाने में रवि सिंह, शैलेश सिंह, हिमांशु कुमार, राजा तिवारी, विशेष कुमार, नीरज कुमार, संजू ओझा, पंकज केसरी, कैलाश यादव समेत कई लोग सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

छठ घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का करें पालन : टीओपी प्रभारी
सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर बारियातू टीओपी प्रभारी अभिषेक कुमार ने बारियातू प्रखंड मुख्यालय के कड़रका नदी छठ घाट सहित सभी पंचायतों के छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को सरकार द्वारा कोविड 19 के गाइडलाइन की जानकारी देते हुए इसका सख्ती से पालन करने को कहा। कहा कि प्रशासन छठव्रतियों के सहयोग के लिए तत्पर रहेगी। उन्होंने छठ घाटों पर सामाजिक दूरी के साथ मास्क का उपयोग करने, घाटों पर बच्चों को पानी से दूरी बनाएं रखने की भी हिदायत दी है। मौके पर छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

