प्रशासन की बेरुखी:आजादी के 73 साल बाद भी सड़क नहीं पहुंची अंचार गांव, ग्रामीणों की जान का खतरा बना रहता है

लातेहार40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण पगडंडियों और पहाड़ी नदियों को पार कर करते हैं आना-जाना

सबका साथ-सबका विकास का सरकार और प्रशासन भले ही लाख दावे कर ले, लेकिन जमीनी हकीकत कुछ और ही है। जिले के बरवाडीह प्रखंड के हरातू पंचायत के अंचार टोला मे निवास कर रही आदिम जनजाति परिवार तक आजादी के 73 वर्ष बाद भी विकास की मशाल नहीं पहुंच पाई है। केंद्र की सरकार यह दावा करते हुए नहीं थकती कि प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना के तहत देश के हर ग्राम तक पहुंच पथ बना दिया गया है, या बनाने का कार्य भी जारी है, लेकिन अंचार गांव तक जाने के लिए पक्की सड़क नहीं है।

ग्रामीण पगडंडियों और पहाड़ी रास्ते के साथ साथ पहाड़ी नदियों को पार आते और जाते हैं। इससे ग्रामीणों की जान माल पर हमेशा खतरा बना रहता है। ग्रामीण गुदन परहिया बताते हैं कि मेरे पूर्वज यहां बसे थे। पथ निर्माण विभाग के मुख्य पथ छिपादोहर गारू से हमारा गांव तीन किमी की दूरी पर स्थित जंगलों और पहाड़ों के बीच बसा है।

सड़क नहीं होने से समस्या है, लेकिन कोई हमें देखने या सुनने नहीं आता है। पंचायत के मुखिया से लेकर जिला के अधिकारी भी हमारी समस्या से अवगत हैं।ग्रामीण शिवनाथ परहिया ने बताया कि सबसे अधिक परेशानी गर्भवती महिलाओं को अस्पताल ले जाने में होती है क्योंकि पक्की और सीधी सडक नहीं होने के कारण कोई भी छोटा वाहन भी गांव में नहीं आता है ।वैसी परिस्थिति में खटिया में मरीज को लेकर हरातू गांव स्थित उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जाते हैं जिसमे काफी परेशानी होती है।

ग्राम में नहीं है स्कूल, पेयजल और शौचालय की सुविधाएं
एक तरफ केंद्र से लेकर राज्य सरकार प्रखंड के पदाधिकारी व पंचायत जन प्रतिनिधियों के माध्यम से स्वच्छता अभियान एवं कोरोना संक्रमण की रोक थाम के लिए करोड़ों रुपए पानी की तरह बहा रही है। वहीं अंचार ग्राम क ग्रामीण चुआंड़ी के पानी से अपनी प्यास बुझा रहे हैं। शौच के लिए बाहर जाते हैं। गांव महिला ग्रामीण समुन्द्री देवी बताती है कि यहां में पेयजल की कोई सुविधा नहीं है।यहां एक भी चापानल नहीं लगा है।यहां एक मात्र कुआं था वह भी ध्वस्त हो गया है ।

जिसकी शिकायत बरवाडीह प्रखंड कार्यालय और स्थानीय मुखिया को किया गया है । शिकायत के दो वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी कुआं को नहीं बनवाया जा रहा है जिस कारण से ना चाहते हुए भी चुआंड़ी का पानी पीने को विवश हैं।

ग्रामीण शोभनी देवी ने बताया की हमारे गांव में किसी भी घर में शौचालय का निर्माण नहीं हुआ है और नहीं किसी ने इस मामले को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान ही चलाया है। वर्षों हम ग्रामीण शौच के लिए जंगलों और नदियों का सहारा लिया करते है वैसे आज भी कर रहे हैं।किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ भी नहीं मिला है।

