खेल प्रतियोगिता:लातेहार : हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ ने जूनियर क्लब इचाक को पांच विकेट से हराया

लातेहार42 मिनट पहले
लातेहार जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में चल रहे स्कूली लीग प्रतियोगिता केे सातवें मैच में हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ ने जूनियर क्लब इचाक को पांच विकेट से हराया। लीग के सातवां मैच जूनियर क्लब इचाक तथा हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ के बीच खेला गया।

जूनियर क्लब इचाक ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अपने निर्धारित ओवर में सभी विकेट खोकर 111 रन बनाया। टीम की ओर से धनंजय कुमार नाबाद 27, यशचंद्रा 17 तथा तुषार सिन्हा ने 15 रन का योगदान दिया। वहीं हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ की ओर से संजय उरांव ने पांच, मिथलेश तथा शिवांश ने एक एक विकेट चटकाया।

लक्ष्य की पीछा करने उतरी हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ ने 15 ओवर में ही पांच विकेट के नुकसान पर मैच को अपने कब्जे में कर लिया। टीम की ओर से सोनू भगत 32, अंकित लोहरा 21 तथा अभिजीत ने 12 रन का योगदान किया। जूनियर क्लब इचाक की ओर से यशचंद्रा व महताब रजा ने दो तथा समीर रजा ने एक विकेट चटकाया।

मैच के अंपायर न्यूटन आनंद तथा आयुष रंजन जबकि स्कोरर समरेश बादल थे। मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच लातेहार हाई स्कूल बालूमाथ के संजय उरांव को चुना गए। संजय को वार्ड पार्षद सह अधिवक्ता संतोष रंजन के द्वारा पुरस्कार दिया गया। मौके पर संघ के सचिव अमलेश कुमार सिंह, जितेंद्र कुमार समेत कई लोग मौजूद थे।

