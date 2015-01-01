पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कड़ाके का जाड़ा:लातेहार का पारा पांच दिनाें में 5 डिग्री गिरा, धूप और अलाव बना सहारा

लातेहार5 घंटे पहले
  • छठ के अगले दिन रविवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान में एकाएक चार डिग्री की गिरावट देखी गई
  • अगले दिन दो डिग्री तापमान बढ़ा, 24 को फिर तीन डिग्री की गिरावट

(अमित सिन्हा) लातेहार जिले का पारा पिछले पांच दिनाें में पांच डिग्री घट गया है। 21 नवंबर काे न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री सेल्शियस था जाे 24 नवंबर काे 14 हाे गया है। नतीजन शीतलहरी से लाेग परेशान हैं। इस बार का छठ भी ठंड में बीता, पर त्याेहार के अगले दिन रविवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान में एकाएक चार डिग्री की गिरावट देखी गई। हालांकि, सोमवार को ठंड में कुछ कमी देखी गई, लेकिन मंगलवार की सुबह पुनः ठंड ने एक बार फिर लोगों को हिलाकर रख दिया।

कई लोग अपने-अपने घर की छतों पर धूप सेंकते नजर आए। लोग अपने-अपने शरीर को गर्म रखने के लिए शॉल, स्वेटर, जैकेट, टोपी आदि का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। इधर, बढ़ते ठंड को देखते हुए गर्म कपड़ों के अलावा रजाई, रूई आदि की दुकानों पर ग्राहक पहुंचने लगे हैं। गर्म कपड़ों की बिक्री अब रफ्तार पकड़ने लगी है, इसलिए ग्राहकों की रूचि के मुताबिक दुकानदार भी गर्म कपड़ों का कलेक्शन जुटाने में भिड़े हैं।

नवंबर में हुई बारिश ने भी बढ़ाई कनकनी

कई स्थानों पर कुछ लोग अभी से ही रात्रि में अपने स्तर से व्यवस्था कर अलाव का सहारा लेते दिख रहे हैं। वहीं, शहर के प्रबुद्ध लोगों का मानना है कि इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण में हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण ट्रेन समेत अन्य बड़े वाहन नाममात्र के चल रहे हैं, जिस कारण इस बार वायु प्रदूषण कम हुआ है। वायुमंडल का तापमान भी सामान्य रहा, सालों भर छिटपुट बारिश हुई और पर्यावरण काफी हद तक शुद्ध भी हो चुका है। ऐसे में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष अधिक ठंड पड़ने के भी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

कंबल नहीं बंट रहे, गरीबों को परेशानी

दिन-प्रतिदिन ठंड के बढ़ते प्रकोप से गरीबों का हाल बेहाल है। ठंड में खासकर फुटपाथ पर जीवन गुजारनेवालों समेत भिखारी प्रभावित होते हैं। ठंड से बचने के लिए वे पूरी तरह समाज या जिला प्रशासन पर ही आश्रित होते हैं, जिनसे उन्हें अलाव, कंबल व गर्म कपड़ों की प्राप्ति होती है।

हालांकि, अभी प्रशासन, समाजसेवियों या स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से अलाव, कंबल या गर्म कपड़ों की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। बता दें कि हर वर्ष ऐसे लोगों तक गर्म कपड़े पहुंचने में देर-सवेर हो जाती है, जिससे हर साल बढ़ते ठंड में ऐसे लोगों के समक्ष विकट स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है।

