गिरफ्तारी:नक्सलियों को 5 लाख रुपए देने के आरोपी सोनू को एनआईए ने पकड़ा

लातेहार4 घंटे पहले
  • 21 नवंबर 2019 को सोनू सिंह ने माओवादी रवींद्र गंझू को दिए थे रुपए

जिले के चंदवा थाना क्षेत्र में नक्सलियों के हाथों चार पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के मुख्य अभियुक्त सोनू उर्फ मृत्युंजय सिंह (34) को एनआईए ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एनआईए की जांच में खुलासा हुआ है कि लातेहार के चंदवा के रहने वाले मृत्युंजय सिंह ने घटना से एक दिन पहले चंदवा के बीयरजंगा जंगल में भाकपा माओवादी के हार्डकोर नक्सली रवींद्र गंझू से मुलाकात की थी और उन्हें हमले के लिए 5 लाख रुपए उपलब्ध कराए थे।

गौरतलब है कि 22 नवंबर 2019 की शाम तकरीबन सात बजे चंदवा के लुकईया मोड़ के समीप पुलिस गश्ती की टीम खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान भाकपा माओवादियों के मोटरसाइकिल दस्ते ने वाहन पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। हमले में चार पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हुए थे। झारखंड पुलिस ने इस मामले की जांच एनआईए से कराने का प्रस्ताव केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय को भेजा था।

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय से इस मामले में एनआईए को एफआईआर दर्ज करने की इजाजत मिलने के बाद जून 2020 में एनआईए ने इस संबंध में नये सिरे से दिल्ली में केस दर्ज कर लिया था।मामला दर्ज करने के बाद एनआईए ने लातेहार, पलामू और लोहरदगा में छापेमारी की थी।

पुलिस वैन पर हमला मामले में पुलिस ने 7 माओवादियों को किया था गिरफ्तार

चंदवा थाना अंतर्गत लुकईया मोड़ पर 22 नवंबर 2019 को पुलिस के पीसीआर वैन पर हमला कर चार पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या के मामले में सात माओवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। गिरफ्तार माओवादियों में बैजनाथ गंझू, कुंवर गंझू,राजेश गंझू,सुनील गंझू, फगुना गंझू, संजय गंझू,नरेश गंझू शामिल थे।

उस वक्त तलाशी के क्रम में माओवादियों के पास से पांच लाख रुपए नगद,303 बोर की 40 राउंड गोली एवं आठ चार्जर,गिरफ्तार लोगों के बयान पर बोदा जंगल से मृत पुलिसकर्मियों का खून लगा पाउच, कपड़ा, तीन आधार कार्ड,एक एटीएम कार्ड,एक पासबुक,तीन बाइक,पांच मोबाइल व माओवादियों का हस्तलिखित पत्र बरामद किया गया था।

