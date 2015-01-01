पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्ठा का पर्व छठ:खरना पर खीर-पूड़ी का प्रसाद भगवान सूर्य को किया अर्पित

लातेहार13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिलेभर में आस्था के महान पर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को ‘खरना’ (खीर भोजन) व्रत संपन्न हुआ। बड़ी संख्या में व्रतियों ने पवित्र सरोवरों में स्नान कर खीर-पूड़ी का प्रसाद भगवान सूर्य को अर्पण किए और उसे ग्रहण किया। सूर्यास्त के पूर्व व्रतियों ने भगवान सूर्य को नमन करते हुए मनोवांछित फल की कामना की।

नवनिर्मित चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी से प्रसाद बनाया गया। इस दरम्यान ढोल व छठ गीतों से पूरा इलाका गुंजायमान होता रहा। खरना पूजन के बाद व्रतियों के घर ‘खरना’ का प्रसाद पाने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं के आने-जाने का सिलसिला देर रात तक जारी रहा।

जिले के चंदवा, बालूमाथ, बारियातू, हेरहंज, बरवाडीह, गारू, मनिका व महुआडांड़ में भी खरना व्रत धूमधाम से संपन्न हुआ। जिले के बाजारों में व्रती फलों व पूजन सामग्रियों की खरीदारी करते देखे गए। व्रती गुरुवार से ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखेंगे तथा शुक्रवार की संध्या में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। जबकि, शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें