सेवा भाव:मुफ्त में वस्त्र बांटकर गरीबों के चेहरे पर ला रहे मुस्कान

लातेहार28 मिनट पहले
  • फुटकर व्यापारी भोला सात वर्षों से गरीबों की कर रहे मदद, गांव भ्रमण के दौरान अभाव की जिंदगी देख बदली सोच

‘’जिसका कोई नहीं उसका तो खुदा है यारो’’ इस फिल्मी गाने के बोल को लातेहार शहर के मेन रोड निवासी भोला प्रसाद अपने जीवन में अपनाकर असहायों का दुःख-दर्द बांटने के प्रयास में जुटे हैं। भोला पिछले सात वर्षों से गरीबों केे बीच मुफ्त कपड़े बांटकर उनके बीच रहनुमा बने हुए हैं। भोला प्रसाद पेशे से एक फुटकर व्यापारी हैं, जाे लातेहार बाजारटांड़ परिसर में लगनेवाले साप्ताहिक मंगलवारीय बाजार के अलावा सदर प्रखंड के पांडेयपुरा, बहेराटांड़, भुइयांटोली, मनिका प्रखंड के दुंदू, जुंगूर आदि गांवों में घूम-घूमकर आयुर्वेदिक दवा समेत मनिहारी सामग्रियों की बिक्री करते हैं।

इसी पेशे से उनका परिवार चलता है। भोला प्रसाद ने बताया कि ठंड के शुरूआत को देखते हुए क्षेत्र के गरीबों के बीच सामान्य व गर्म कपड़ों का वितरण किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने अपनी व्यथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि सामग्रियां बेचने के लिए कई गांवों के भ्रमण के क्रम में मैंने कई स्थानों पर गरीबों के बच्चों को कपड़े के अभाव में जिंदगी जीते देखा है।

गर्मी के दिनों में लू के थपेड़ों और सर्दी के मौसम में ठंड से ठिठुरते गरीब बच्चों के तन को देखकर मेरा दिल पसीज गया। इसके बाद मैंने उनके लिए कुछ करने की ठानी। गरीब बच्चों के अलावा महिला-पुरुषों को मुफ्त में कपड़े उपलब्ध कराने के लिए मैंने अपने पास-पड़ोस समेत कई लोगों से उनके घर में पड़े जींस पैंट, टी-शर्ट, पैंट, स्वेटर, जैकेट, साड़ी, धोती, शॉल, फ्रॉक, सलवार सूट आदि पुराने कपड़ों का संग्रह करना शुरू किया। धीरे-धीरे मुझे लोगों का भरपूर सहयोग मिलने लगा।

ऐसा देख मैंने अपने घर पर ही मुफ्त कपड़ों की दुकान भी खोल डाली है, जहां से जरूरतमंद लोग आकर मुफ्त में कपड़े ले जा सकते हैं। मैंने अपने स्तर से भी कुछ नए कपड़े खरीदकर जरूरतमंदों में बांटे हैं, जिससे गरीबों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान लौटी है। भोला के इस पुनीत कार्य की सर्वत्र मुक्तकंठ से प्रशंसा की जा रही है। जरूरतमंदों ने भोला के प्रति तहे दिल से आभार प्रकट किया है।
गरीबों की मदद करने से मिलती है आत्मसंतुष्टि; भोला प्रसाद
भोला प्रसाद शुरू से ही समाजसेवा से जुड़े रहे हैं। वे समाज के हर तबके के लोगों के घर चाहे वह सुख का क्षण हो या दुःख का पल, आमंत्रण पर वे जरूर शामिल होते रहे हैं। भोला ने कहा कि मैं मध्यमवर्गीय परिवार से आता हूं।

मैंने गरीबी करीब से देखी है। गरीबों की मदद करने में मुझे आत्मसंतुष्टि मिलती है, इसलिए हर वर्ष मैं गरीबों के लिए कुछ-न-कुछ करता रहता हूं। इस वर्ष मैंने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान लॉकडाउन में भी ड्यूटी पर तैनात भूख-प्यासे पुलिसकर्मियों के अलावा गरीब असहायों के बीच मास्क, सत्तू, चाय, नाश्ता आदि मुफ्त में बांटे हैं।

