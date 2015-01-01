पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंसुओं से स्वागत:लाॅकडाउन में बिछड़ी मां 7 माह बाद बेटे से मिलीं, भाषा के कारण नहीं समझा पा रही थी बात

लातेहार32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मां को बेटे के सुपुर्द करते डीसी।
  • लाॅकडाउन में महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद से भटक कर लातेहार पहुंची थी मीठा बाई

महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले के कोलगर गांव की मीठा बाई बाबूराव कुभंफले अपनी भाषा के कारण करीब सात माह अपने परिजनों से दूर रही। रविवार को अपने बेटे पांडुरंग बाबूराव कुभफले को जैसे ही सामने देखा खुशी के मारे फफक कर रो पड़ी। दरअसल, लाॅकडाउन के दौरान वह प्रवासी श्रमिकों के साथ बिहार के औरंगाबाद जिला पहुंच गई। वहां से वह लातेहार के बालूमाथ आ गई। यहां उसे क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर में रखा गया।

मीठा बाई को हिंदी भाषा का ज्ञान नहीं था, जिस भाषा में वह बोलती उसे लोग नहीं समझ पा रहे थे। नतीजतन, बालूमाथ में क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर बंद होने के बाद उसे लातेहार के गुरुकुल में रख दिया गया। जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी प्रीति सिन्हा ने जिला में योगदान देने के बाद उपायुक्त अबु इमरान को इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद उपायुक्त इमरान मीठा बाई को उसके परिजनों से मिलाने के लिए प्रयास में जुट गए।

महाराष्ट्र में अपने मित्र समीर वाखेड़े को इसकी जानकारी दी। एक एनजीओ के माध्यम से मीठा बाई के घर की जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले के कलक्टर से संपर्क स्थापित किया। जानकारी देते हुए मीठा बाई के घर तक इसकी सूचना पहुंचाने एवं उसके परिजनों को लातेहार भेजने का आग्रह किया।

बेटे को देख मीठा बाई के आंखों से छलके आंसू

सात माह बाद अपने बेटे को सामने देखा तो मीठा बाई के आंखों से आंसू बरबस छलक गए। वहीं बेटा पांडुरंग बाबूराव कुभफले भी अपनी मां को सामने देख अपने आंसू को नहीं रोक सका। दोनों गले मिल भावुक हो गए।

महिला के परिजनों ने जताया जिला प्रशासन का आभार

पांडुरंग बाबूराव कुभफले ने उपायुक्त अबु इमरान समेत पूरे जिला प्रशासन के सहयोग की प्रशंसा की। उनके प्रति आभार जताया। कहा कि उपायुक्त अबु इमरान की सार्थक पहल के कारण ही आज वह अपनी मां से मिल सका है।

अंजुमन इस्लामिया ने भी किया सहयोग

मुंबई के अंजुम इस्लामिया कमेटी के आजम जी ने भी मीठा भाई को उसके परिजनों से मिलाने में सहयोग किया। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि अंजुम इस्लामिया कमेटी के आजम जी ने समन्वय स्थापित करवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें