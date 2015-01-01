पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक घायल:लेस्लीगंज-लहलहे रोड पर दो बाइक में टक्कर, युवक गंभीर

लेस्लीगंज15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्घटनाग्रस्त दोनों बाइक को जब्त कर लिया

लेस्लीगंज लहलहे रोड में हाई स्कूल के समीप गुरुवार की दोपहर दो मोटरसाइकिल में आमने सामने टक्कर हो गई। जिससे सदर प्रखंड के झावर निवासी अरुण उरांव(20) पिता बिरेंद्र उरांव गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

घटना के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बेहोशी की हालत मे घायल युवक को इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लेस्लीगंज पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चिकित्सकों ने उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए मेदिनीराय मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक लेस्लीगंज बीएसएनल ऑफिस के समीप दोनों मोटरसाइकिल में टक्कर हो गई थी। इसमें एक मोटरसाइकिल चालक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया था। इधर घटना की सूचना पाकर लेस्लीगंज थाना पुलिस घटनास्थल से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त दोनों मोटरसाइकिल को जब्त कर थाना ले आई। एएसआई टीपी रजक ने बताया कि दोनों मोटरसाइकिल चालकों में एक युवक अरुण उरांव को घायल अवस्था में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि दूसरा मोटरसाइकिल चालक घटनास्थल से फरार हो गया था जिससे उसका कुछ अता पता नहीं चल सका है।

